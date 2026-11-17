Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Chavchavadze

Redix celebrates five years of the Hilton Garden Inn Tbilisi Chavchavadze

TBILISI, GEORGIA, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Redix Group, the Georgian real estate and hospitality company, recently celebrated the fifth anniversary of Tbilisi's first Hilton hotel.The Hilton Garden Inn opened in late October 2021 on Tbilisi's Chavchavadze Avenue in partnership with Redix Group. It marked its fifth anniversary with another milestone, winning Hotel Service Excellence of the Year in the National Tourism Awards Georgia 2026, announced in Tbilisi on 28 October.The 2021 opening marked the first ever Hilton hotel in the Georgian capital and followed a 2013 agreement signed between Redix Group, Hilton Worldwide, and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).The project was financed by Redix with the support of the EBRD to encourage investment in Georgian real estate while signalling confidence in the country's property, hospitality, and tourism industries.The Hilton Garden Inn is housed within CH64, a landmark high-rise development that stands out as a defining example of Redix's approach to deliver modern commercial spaces that meet international standards for globally recognised institutions. The 14-storey, $40 million hotel offers 170 rooms, alongside eight conference rooms, a restaurant, and fitness centre among other amenities.CH64 also houses an office complex adjacent to the hotel, with other tenants including the European Union Delegation to Georgia, the Asian Development Bank, the Embassy of Japan, and global businesses such as Roche. The building is conveniently located on Chavchavadze Avenue, one of Tbilisi's busiest thoroughfares and home to multiple multinational businesses.Founded by Lasha and Sulkhan Papashvili in 2007, Redix Group manages a diversified real estate portfolio that spans modern office complexes, hotels, and residential developments across Georgia. This portfolio is rooted in strategy, scalability, and national significance, with projects including Kvarelis Baga – the largest dairy farm in the South Caucasus – and Kvarelis Marani, which spans 40 hectares of vineyards in the wine region of Kakheti.Looking ahead, Redix Group plans to open the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in the Georgian spa town of Abastumani in 2027. The opening will mark its second project under the Hilton partnership, reflecting Redix's ability to expand its hospitality portfolio in line with global benchmarks.About Redix GroupWith decades of experience in the real estate, hospitality, and agriculture industries, Redix Group has been shaping the Georgian landscape for nearly 20 years and counting. Founded by Lasha and Sulkhan Papashvili in 2007, the company has established itself as a leading player in the Georgian market, counting global institutions, international organisations, and diplomatic missions among its tenants. Outside Tbilisi, the Redix portfolio spans real estate, hospitality, and agriculture, including dairy farming and wine production. Find out more at .

Sopho Kedelashvili

Redix Group

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Redix Group celebrates five years since opening Tbilisi's first Hilton hotel News Provided By Redix Group November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Travel & Tourism Industry



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