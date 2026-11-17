Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson (left) interviews recording artist Kendra Erika for Everybody with Angela Williamson, airing Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Los Angeles PBS station KLCS and KLCS. Stream on the PBS App beginning Nov. 19.

On the set of Everybody with Angela Williamson, Kendra Erika shares the story behind her James Bond-inspired License to Thrill and the music that shaped her journey. Watch Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Los Angeles PBS station KLCS.

Kendra Erika performs at Luxe Restaurant in Dana Point during filming of Everybody with Angela Williamson. Discover the story behind her James Bond-inspired License to Thrill, airing Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on PBS station KLCS.

Five-time Top Ten Billboard artist shares her musical journey on Everybody with Angela Williamson

- Kendra Erika, a five-time Billboard Top 10 recording artistLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Five-time Top Ten Billboard artist Kendra Erika will be featured in“License to Thrill,” an upcoming episode of Everybody with Angela Williamson, airing Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. Pacific on Los Angeles PBS station KLCS and online at KLCS.In a conversation with host Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson, Kendra shares her story and her journey as a recording artist. The episode introduces viewers to the woman behind the music and her James Bond-inspired project, License to Thrill - The James Bond Songbook.Drawing on six decades of Bond music, the project blends jazz, orchestral arrangements, and cinematic storytelling with Kendra's interpretations of classics including“Goldfinger,”“Diamonds Are Forever,” and“Skyfall.” It reflects her longtime love of the Bond films, bringing the glamour and drama of the silver screen to her music.“I've always loved the music of James Bond. There's something so timeless about the songs, the storytelling and the emotion behind them. License to Thrill gave me the chance to put my own spin on music I've admired for years. I'm excited to share that passion, along with a little of my own journey, with Angela and her viewers,” said Kendra Erika, a five-time Billboard Top 10 recording artist.The episode is part of the program's milestone 11th season. Local viewers can watch online at KLCS during the broadcast or stream Kendra's episode beginning Thursday, November 19, on the PBS App.Watch Kendra Erika's“License to Thrill”Broadcast: Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. PacificWhere: KLCS and KLCSStreaming: Beginning Thursday, November 19, on the PBS AppShow page: /Follow @EverybodyPBS on Instagram for episode announcements and promotional updates.About Kendra ErikaKendra Erika is a five-time Top Ten Billboard artist, singer, songwriter, and actress whose music spans pop, dance, and cinematic jazz. Her reimagining of Laura Branigan's“Self Control” reached No. 1 on Billboard's Dance Club Songs chart.Her recording of“Witchcraft,” created with Ralph Johnson and Myron McKinley of Earth, Wind & Fire, earned the Best Producer/Production award at the Hollywood Independent Music Awards. She received another Hollywood Independent Music Award in 2025, winning in the Dance category for“Body Language.” Her single“Thriller Killer” reached No. 2 on the UK Music Week pop club chart.Kendra has opened for Jason Derulo and performed at venues across the country. With License to Thrill - The James Bond Songbook, she brings her love of jazz and classic film music to an album and live show celebrating the songs of the James Bond franchise. For more information, visit KendraErika.About Everybody with Angela WilliamsonEverybody with Angela Williamson is a public television interview series presented by KLCS Public Media and hosted by author and documentarian Dr. Angela Sadler Williamson. The program celebrates the human spirit through conversations with people whose work, creativity, and commitment strengthen their communities. Exploring the arts, education, and public affairs, the series shares personal stories that demonstrate how everyone can make a difference. Episodes are available on PBS and the PBS App.

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Kendra Erika - LICENSE TO THRILL

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Kendra Erika's 'License to Thrill' to Air on PBS Station KLCS November 18 News Provided By Bennett Unlimited PR November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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