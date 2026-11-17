Table Golf Challenge Title Screen

Table Golf Challenge Screenshot

Table Golf Challenge Icon

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Table Golf Challenge, available on iPhone, Android, Kindle Fire, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.Experience Miniature Golf on various tables with lots of different obstacles and challenging courses.Golf tables are designed with varying levels of thrill and challenge. There are four rooms to choose from, each with 9 tables to play on. Once in a room, choose to play either the Singles Challenge mode, trying to get your ball into a hole within the Par Limit for each table, or play the normal Full Course mode and try to get the lowest total score across all 9 tables. The controls are simple, but mastering them will help achieve the best scores to complete all challenges!This game features:-4 Rooms with different themes.-9 tables in each room with different layouts and obstacles.-2 modes of play to complete for each room.-Simple controls with challenging courses.-Includes extensive on screen Help.AVAILABLE VERSIONS:iOS Version - Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Even runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with the new Apple's M-series Silicon chips with easy to use mouse and keyboard controls. Purchasers can also download a free Apple TV version.Apple TV Version - Purchasers can also download a free iOS Version.Android Version - Runs on most popular Android phones and tablets.Amazon Version - Runs on most popular Amazon Kindle tablets.Windows Version - Runs on Windows PC with mouse, keyboard, or Xbox controller. Purchasers can also download a free Xbox version.Xbox Version - Runs on Xbox with Xbox controller. Purchasers can also download a free Windows version.How do we pull off a near simultaneous release on most popular devices? We usually start with the handheld platforms (iOS and Android), where game moves are entered via a touch screen. Then when we're happy with how it plays, we focus on the Apple TV, where game moves are entered via a remote controller. Finally we focus on the PC and Xbox where game moves can usually be entered via keyboard, mouse, and/or Xbox controller. Of course the HELP screens have to be modified for each platform.The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr.. Angel Hernandez was QA lead.DETAILS:Seller. Magnin & AssociatesSize: 171.6 MBCategory: Games, CasualLanguages: EnglishAge Rating: 4+Copyright: © 2026 Magnin & AssociatesCOMPATABILITY:iPhone: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.iPad: Requires iPadOS 15.0 or later.iPod touch: Requires iOS 15.0 or later.Mac. Requires macOS 12.0 or later and a Mac with Apple M1 chip or later.Apple TV: Requires tvOS 15.0 or later.Windows PC with Windows 10/11, mouse, keyboard or Xbox controller.Android and Kindle Fire devices Requires Android 6.0 and up (SDK 24 to 35).Xbox with Xbox controller.PRICING & AVAILABILITY:Extreme Table Golf Challenge is $2.99 USD for Apple, Android, and Kindle Fire devices or $4.99 on Windows PC or Xbox (or equivalent amounts in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV. An Android version is available from Google Play. A Kindle Fire version is available from the Amazon AppStore. A Windows PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.

Ed Magnin

Magnin & Associates

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Table Golf Challenge v1.0 released on multiple devices News Provided By Magnin & Associates November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology...



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