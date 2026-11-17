fuelAI Leadership Announcement

New leadership appointments position the AI engagement platform for its next phase of growth across businesses of every size and industry.

- Jason WhitesidesST. GEORGE, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- fuelAI, is an AI - powered sales engagement platform designed to help teams respond, follow up, and nurture leads in a way that feels human, not scripted. fuelAI, an authentic intelligence platform, today announced two key leadership appointments: Jason Whitesides has been named Partner, and Tina Brown has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer.The appointments come as fuelAI continues to grow, and they strengthen the leadership team that will guide the company through its next phase.Jason Whitesides Named PartnerWhitesides joins the organization in recognition of his contributions to fuelAI's growth and direction. In his role as Partner, he will focus on client strategy, product development, business growth and overall company direction and strategy. He has spent the last 25 years of his career founding, growing and successfully exiting multiple technology companies.“This is a huge opportunity for fuelAI to bring on Jason. We are thrilled to have him on our executive team and believe, with his history, he will help guide fuelAI to momentous heights.” said Tom Stucki, Founder, fuelAI, LLC.“fuelAI is going to change the way sales and sales processes are done across every vertical. This is such an exciting company and I couldn't be more thrilled to be part of an amazing team and company.” said Whitesides.Tina Brown Joins as Chief Operating OfficerBrown joins fuelAI as COO, where she will oversee day-to-day operations, organizational scaling, delivery, and operational strategy. She brings over two decades of experience in the med-tech field, most recently as Senior Manager of Professional Services at Nextech, where she played a key role in the acquisition of TouchMD and in the integration and growth of both organizations that followed.“Having Tina join fuelAI will change the way we do business. Her relationships in the field and her leadership are perfectly suited for our projected growth. We couldn't be more excited to have her.” said Tom Stucki, Founder.“This is an exciting moment for a company like fuelAI. Businesses of every size and in every industry are looking for smarter ways to engage their customers and grow. fuelAI delivers exactly that. I'm thrilled to join the team and help take this remarkable company to its next stage of growth.” said Brown.About fuelAI, LLCWe built Authentic IntelligenceTM: a system that learns how you communicate and applies it to every lead, automatically. Every conversation is handled as if your best rep was personally dedicated to it. fuelAI learns your tone, timing and personality (your authentic intelligence) then applies it to every lead, automatically across every channel.For more information visit us at: fuelai

Tina Brown

fuelAI, LLC

+1 435-691-1502

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FuelAI, LLC Names Jason Whitesides, Partner and Tina Brown, Chief Operating Officer News Provided By fuelAI, LLC November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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