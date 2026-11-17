MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry Specialization Leader honor recognizes more than three decades of expertise in public-sector healthcare

HERNDON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For more than three decades, Joanne Frederick has helped shape the public healthcare programs that millions of military families, veterans, and other Americans rely on.That legacy has earned the Government Market Strategies (GMS) founder and Chief Executive Officer recognition as a 2026 Women Leaders in Consulting honoree by Consulting Magazine in the Industry Specialization Leader category.The award recognizes consultants whose deep industry expertise produces tailored solutions and meaningful client outcomes. Frederick's recognition reflects a career dedicated to helping government and industry partners navigate complex healthcare programs, strengthen operations, and improve care for military families, veterans, and other populations served by public healthcare programs.With more than 30 years of experience, Frederick has helped clients secure billions of dollars in government contracts across Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Health programs. Her work spans strategic planning, business development, procurement, and implementation, connecting organizations' growth objectives with the needs of the people their programs serve.“I'm honored to receive this recognition alongside so many accomplished women in consulting,” said Frederick.“Throughout my career, I've believed meaningful results begin with understanding the problem and the people affected by it.”Frederick has worked on nearly every major TRICARE procurement since 1992, bringing extensive knowledge of federal healthcare policy, contracting requirements, and program operations. Her leadership has helped organizations navigate healthcare transformations involving more than 60 workstreams, 9,500 integrated tasks, 20,000 operational requirements, and 500 government deliverables.“This award reflects the expertise and commitment of our GMS team and the trust our clients place in us to help strengthen healthcare programs that millions of Americans depend on,” said Frederick.“It's truly an honor.”Central to her approach is Winning Lean, her proprietary methodology for turning ideas into actionable solutions through disciplined strategy, stakeholder alignment, iterative problem-solving, and measurable execution. Combined with human-centered design and value-based care insights, the methodology helps clients translate complex requirements into practical solutions and build capabilities that endure beyond an individual engagement.Frederick also emphasizes mentorship and leadership development, building teams equipped to carry GMS's mission forward and helping clients address evolving healthcare challenges.Consulting magazine's Women Leaders in Consulting Awards recognize women whose leadership makes a meaningful difference for their firms, clients, and the next generation of consultants. The 2026 honorees will be celebrated November 19 at the New York Marriott Marquis Times Square.About Government Market StrategiesGovernment Market Strategies (GMS) is a consulting firm serving the public-sector healthcare market. GMS helps organizations improve healthcare programs and compete successfully in government markets through strategic planning, business development, capture support, proposal strategy, program implementation, and healthcare consulting. Its expertise spans Medicare, Medicaid, TRICARE, and Veterans Health programs, with a focus on strengthening program performance and delivering lasting value for clients and beneficiaries nationwide.Media contactRobin Tyson |... | 843.331.8407

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Government Market Strategies CEO Joanne Frederick Wins Consulting Magazine's 2026 Women Leaders in Consulting Award News Provided By Jaya Jaya Myra Productions November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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