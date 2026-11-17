MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From science and technology to design, business, and the arts, TED believes ideas can change everything, especially when shared with audiences worldwide.As AI changes how people discover and engage with ideas, TED is committed to advancing the conversation through ethical and fair licensing practices. Through Cashmere 's infrastructure, a select catalog of TED content becomes discoverable in AI research and answer platforms, but only within the licensing boundaries that TED defines. TED decides which content is accessible, how it can be used, and under what terms.Cashmere's no-LLM-training approach means the catalog is used for inference only, never to train models. Speakers' ideas stay theirs: cited, attributed, and kept in context rather than absorbed into a model.Ideas deserve to be shared responsibly, and with credit, in the AI economy too."“Ideas are only as valuable as the credit and control that stay with the people who create them. As AI changes how people find and engage with ideas, we believe the stewards of the most important human knowledge should be incentivized, protected and compensated. We are pleased to be working with TED to bring its ideas to AI applications in a way that keeps speakers' words cited, attributed and in context." - Jonathan Munk, CEO, CashmereAbout CashmereHuman progress depends on authoritative, verified knowledge. Cashmere exists to ensure the creators of the most important human knowledge are incentivized, protected and compensated. Cashmere is an infrastructure platform that connects premium content publishers with AI companies for compliant, controlled inference use, enabling publishers to monetize their catalogues safely, with control and at scale, without the risk of their content being used for LLM training. Learn more at cashmere.About TEDTED is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to discovering, debating and spreading ideas that spark conversation, deepen understanding and drive meaningful change. TED champions curiosity, reason and wonder in the pursuit of knowledge.What began in 1984 as a conference focused on Technology, Entertainment and Design has evolved into a global community that welcomes people across disciplines and cultures to connect and engage with ideas exploring science, business, education, art, current affairs and more. Each year, thousands of independently run TEDx events bring people together on every continent. TED drives global impact by sparking ideas and action on the world's most urgent issues-accelerating climate solutions through TED Countdown, advancing self-determination through TED Democracy and supporting early stage innovators through TED Fellows.In addition to the TED Talks curated from its conferences, TED produces podcasts, video series and educational lessons (TED-Ed) that are translated into more than 100 languages. Through The Audacious Project, TED has helped catalyze billions in funding for projects that support bold solutions to the world's most urgent challenges. View a full list of TED's programs and initiatives.Follow TED on Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Facebook and X.

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Cashmere and TED are partnering to bring TED Talks to AI applications, on TED's own terms News Provided By Cashmere November 17, 2026, 12:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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