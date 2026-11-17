Charter Capital

How Personal Finances Impact Business Funding

Personal payment and credit histories of small and mid-sized business owners are scrutinized and create barriers to financing, business funding specialists say.

- Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says small and mid-sized business owners across the country are struggling to access vital financing because of personal finance challenges. Additional insights are shared in“How Personal Finances Impact Business Funding,” now available at CharCap.



PERSONAL FINANCES IMPACT BUSINESS FUNDING IN 4 KEY WAYS

Just 37 percent of small businesses that apply for bank loans are fully approved, while 35 percent are only partially approved and 28 percent are denied. Because small businesses often lack the credit histories to qualify for financing, owner credit often becomes the determining factor.

> Credit Scores: A personal credit score of 650 or higher is typically required to qualify for bank loans, although many require 680 or greater. Those with stronger scores tend to see better terms and pay less overall.

> Personal Guarantees: When business credit histories are lacking, lenders may bridge gaps with personal guarantees, an option reserved for those who appear creditworthy.

> Debt-to-Income Ratios: A debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of 35 percent or less is routinely required. Those who exceed this are routinely denied or offered only partial funding.

> Mixed Assets and Liabilities: More than one-quarter of small business owners commingle business and personal funds, which makes it difficult for lenders to understand finances and can impact financial liability, resulting in reduced access to funding.



“Lenders often consider an owner's personal finances alongside company performance,” explains Joel Rosenthal, Co-founder and Executive Manager at Charter Capital.“Personal credit history and existing debt can influence funding approval, how much is offered, and what it costs.”



BUSINESS OWNERS WITHOUT STRONG PERSONAL CREDIT HAVE OPTIONS

Business owners can improve their prospects by strengthening the areas traditional lenders review or choosing a funding solution with different approval criteria.

> Improve Credit: Reviewing credit reports for errors, bringing overdue accounts current, making payments on time, and reducing revolving balances can improve credit scores and lead to better funding terms.

> Pay Down Debts: Reducing personal debt can lower DTI and free more monthly income, which may increase the likelihood of full approval and more favorable terms.

> Keep Finances Separate: Dedicated business accounts and clear records make company performance easier to verify. Personal contributions should be documented as owner investments or loans.

> Explore Alternative Financing: Options like invoice factoring, which unlocks the capital trapped in open business-to-business (B2B) invoices, are often more accessible because approval is tied to the payment history of the customer who owes on the invoice, not the business delivering goods or services or its owner.



“Improving personal finances can expand access to traditional funding over time,” Rosenthal notes.“Factoring gives business owners a way to fund current operations and growth using an asset the company already has: its receivables.”



Those who would like to learn more about factoring or request a complimentary quote may do so by calling 1-877-960-1818 or visiting CharCap.



ABOUT CHARTER CAPITAL

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Charter Capital has been a leading provider of flexible funding solutions for the B2B sector for more than 25 years. Competitive rates, a fast approval process, and same-day funding help businesses across various industries secure the working capital necessary to manage daily needs and grow. To learn more, visit charcap or call 1-877-960-1818.

Keith A Mabe

Charter Capital - Factoring Made Simple

+1 713-960-1818

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