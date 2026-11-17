"Marie Madeleine" directed by Gessica Généus

"No Sunshine in Here" (Aqui Não Entra Luz) by Karol Maia

"Power Alley" by Lillah Halla

"Executive Order" by Lázaro Ramos

ADIFF 2026 BRINGS THEIR STORIES TO THE SCREEN

- ADIFF New YorkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The urgency of recognizing the history, contributions, and ongoing struggles of Afro-descendant communities in Latin America has been brought into sharp focus by two prominent voices. On November 12, 2026, at the Latin Grammy Awards, Brazilian superstar Anitta denounced the historical erasure of Black culture in Brazil and the persecution of African-derived religions. On November 14, 2026, Pope Leo XIV, speaking in Peru, acknowledged the suffering of enslaved Africans and their descendants, drawing attention to the Catholic Church's historical role in slavery and colonization.These interventions, coming from very different public figures, offer a rare moment of international attention to an issue that the African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF) has addressed since its founding in 1993.ADIFF's 34th edition, running November 27–December 13, 2026, continues its decades-long commitment with films from Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Argentina, Peru and Uruguay, exploring African identity, cultural resistance, historical injustice and the ongoing struggle for recognition.BLACK BRAZIL: CINEMA AS RESISTANCEBrazilian filmmakers have long challenged the country's racial inequalities. From Zózimo Bulbul's landmark documentary Abolição (1988), examining the legacy of slavery a century after emancipation, to Carlos Diegues' Quilombo, cinema has documented the struggle for Black identity and recognition.ADIFF 2026 continues this tradition with Executive Order, Power Alley, Protection and No Sunshine In Here (Aqui Não Entra Luz), exploring racism, reproductive rights, social inequality and contemporary Black Brazilian experiences.The Brazilian showcase features a special screening of No Sunshine In Here on December 4 at Cinema Village, followed by a filmmaker Q&A and reception. Abolição is available through the festival's virtual program.OSCAR CONTENDERS AND AFRO-LATIN AMERICAN STORIESThe festival also presents Melodrama, the Dominican Republic's submission for the 2027 Academy Awards, starring Haitian actor Jimmy Jean-Louis in a story of forbidden love across racial and social boundaries.Haitian filmmaker Gessica Généus' Marie-Madeleine makes its New York premiere following selections at Cannes and Toronto and a Gold Hugo win at the Chicago International Film Festival.From Argentina, Pocha's Dream and Negro Che explore the often-overlooked history of Afro-Argentine communities. Additional selections include Mistura (Peru), Sugar Island (Dominican Republic), Goodbye Momo (Uruguay) and Reading the World (Brazil).More than three decades after its founding, the mission of ADIFF is more important than ever. ADIFF continues to bring the richness and diversity of African-descended experiences to American screens, connecting cultures across national and linguistic boundaries.34th African Diaspora International Film FestivalDates: November 27–December 13, 2026Venues: Cinema Village, Teachers College, Columbia University and OnlineSchedule & Tickets:Press Access: Credentials, high-resolution images and screening links for select films are available upon request.Media Contact:Fanta Toure...

Diarah N'Daw-Spech

ArtMattan Films / ADIFF

+1 212-864-1760

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"No Sunshine Here" Trailer

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POPE LEO XIV AND BRAZILIAN SINGER ANITTA VOICE CONCERNS ABOUT AFRO-DESCENDANTS IN LATIN AMERICA News Provided By African Diaspora International Film Festival November 17, 2026, 12:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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