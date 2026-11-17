Simplify radiology workflows. Spend more time in patient care with DSS Order Tracking Manager Radiology.

- Kenneth Emanuele, O.D., senior account manager at DSSNORTH PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS ), a leading provider of health information technology solutions for federal healthcare organizations, today announced its participation in the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting, taking place Nov. 29 through Dec. 3 in Chicago.“Radiology teams face growing workloads, making it more important than ever to simplify workflows and reduce administrative burdens,” said Kenneth Emanuele, O.D., senior account manager at DSS, who will be meeting customers on site.“OTM Radiology helps VA teams streamline operations and spend more time focused on delivering high-quality care to Veterans.”At booth #3437, DSS will demonstrate its Order Tracking Manager (OTM) Radiology solution, designed to simplify radiology workflows, improve operational efficiency, and give clinicians more time to focus on patient care.As radiology departments face growing imaging volumes and staffing pressures, clinicians and administrative teams need better ways to coordinate care and manage increasingly complex workflows. Manual protocoling, fragmented scheduling processes, and limited visibility into exam status can create unnecessary delays and administrative burdens, taking valuable time away from patients.DSS OTM Radiology addresses these challenges through a web-based solution integrated with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) VistA/CPRS environment. The platform uses bidirectional, real-time data interfacing and centralized, customizable worklists to help radiology teams manage protocoling, critical code management, scheduling and administrative tasks within a more coordinated workflow.Designed to support radiologists, scheduling teams, and program leadership, OTM Radiology helps improve day-to-day operations, including:.Bidirectional real-time interfacing data and centralized, customizable worklists..Electronic protocoling in batches, registering and scheduling patients, and tracking workflow performance..High reliability care practices by improving operational efficiency and maintaining a strong focus on quality across the facility.By integrating with existing VA systems, OTM Radiology also supports efforts to standardize radiology workflows and improve coordination across medical facilities without requiring organizations to replace the technology they already use.At RSNA 2026, DSS representatives will provide live demonstrations of OTM Radiology and meet with radiologists, imaging physicians, scheduling and administrative professionals, and program leaders to discuss opportunities to simplify radiology operations and strengthen Veteran care.About DSS, Inc.Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its High Reliability Organization journey and delivering quality care for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit .

Matthew Langan

L&R Communications

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DSS to Showcase Radiology Workflow Innovation at RSNA 2026, Booth 3437 News Provided By L&R Communications November 17, 2026, 12:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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