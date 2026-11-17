The Pig Brig Trap Trigger sits outside of the net and allows remote dropping of the nets using your cell phone.

Remote setting helps with trap-shy pigs, multiple trapping sites and long drives to the field

- Aaron Sumral, Ph.D. Director OER, Pig BrigHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pig Brig Trap Systems today announced the Pig BrigTrap Trigger, bringing quiet remote setting to wild pig management. The optional accessory lets landowners and land managers set their Pig Brig net trap with a call or text, making it especially useful for trap-shy pigs, people managing multiple traps and those who travel long distances to reach their trapping sites.During Conditioning Mode, the net stays raised so pigs can move in and out to feed. A cellular trail camera lets the trapper watch for the whole sounder, or group of pigs, settle in, feed and get comfortable with the trap. A call or text releases the latch and quietly lowers the net into Capture Mode, setting the trap without a return trip to the site.“When you've spent time getting pigs comfortable at a trap, you want to keep it that way when it's time to set,” said Aaron Sumrall, Ph.D., Director of Outreach, Education and Research at Pig Brig.“The Trap Trigger lets you set the trap from a distance without walking back in and leaving fresh human scent or creating a loud noise. That can make a real difference with trap-shy pigs.”For people running several trapping sites or managing land far from home, remote setting saves time and miles. The Trigger works by call or text, with no app required, and is compatible with both the Pig Brig Pro Trap System and the original Trap System.Built with professional trappers and large land owners in mind, the Trigger combines a weatherproof enclosure with solar and battery power. A second latch connection provides a backup if one connection is damaged, helping keep the unit working in the field. A dedicated feeder connection gives owners options for future add-ons, including the Brig Baiter.The all-inclusive price of $1,550 covers the Trigger kit, solar panel, batteries, latch release, mounting hardware and the first year of AT&T cellular service. The trap, camera and T-post are sold separately. AT&T coverage is required at the trap site.For more information, visit pigbrig or call Trap Support at 1-833-PIG-BRIG (1-833-744-2744).About Pig Brig Trap SystemsPig Brig Trap Systems is a field-proven wild pig net trap used by landowners, agencies, and wildlife managers across the U.S. and internationally. Developed by wildlife biologists, the patented system is designed to capture entire sounders. Pig Brig Trap Systems are a Field Engine Wildlife Research & Management product focused on applied wildlife solutions and human-wildlife conflict reduction. Seven granted patents in the US, Canada, Australia and Europe, with more soon to issue and more applications pending. The proprietary design of Pig Brig traps has been recognized around the world!

Brooke Lloyd

Pig Brig

+1 740-485-2729

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Introducing the Pig Brig Trap Trigger and a Quiet Way to Set Your Traps

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pig Brig Trap Trigger Brings Quiet Innovation to Wild Pig Management News Provided By Field Engine November 17, 2026, 12:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.