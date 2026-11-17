highbrow / Key word(s): Product Launch

highbrow Opens Pre-Registration for Dragon Village 3's Six-Month Anniversary Collaboration with RESCENE

17.11.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 6, highbrow, led by CEO Se-yeon Won, announced that it had named K-pop girl group RESCENE as the exclusive ambassadors for its mobile collection RPG Dragon Village 3. To celebrate the game's six-month anniversary, highbrow has opened pre-registration for a special collaboration with the group, launching November 19.



Players can sign up on the official pre-registration page until the November 19 update goes live. Everyone who pre-registers will receive a RESCENE Special Gift Box containing a RESCENE Dragon Selection Box, which guarantees one RESCENE Dragon of their choice from the five available. The gift box also includes exclusive collaboration items such as the Cheer Headband tamer costume, the Light Stick weapon skin, the Cheer Wings costume, and the special in-game title "REMINE." The collaboration introduces five new RESCENE Dragons, each inspired by the personality of a different group member. The lineup features a Fire dragon inspired by group leader Woni, a Water dragon inspired by Minami, a Light dragon inspired by Zena, an Earth dragon inspired by May, and a Dark dragon inspired by Liv. Players can earn upgrade materials during the seven-day "D-7 Countdown" login event from November 12 to 18. In addition, when a player invites a new or returning player, both will receive RESCENE Summon Currency. A social media sharing event will run from the November 19 update through December 17. All participants will receive in-game rewards, and 100 winners will be selected at random to receive prizes such as hand-signed RESCENE albums, dragon cushions, and calendars. "We're excited to finally unveil the special collaboration we've created with RESCENE," said a highbrow representative. "Each dragon captures the charm of one of the members, and we hope players have as much fun discovering them as we had bringing them to life." Dragon Village 3 is available to download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Pre-registration information and full event details for the collaboration are available through the game's official community channels. Dragon Village 3 × RESCENE collaboration pre-registration page:



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