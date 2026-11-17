MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 17 (IANS) Amid the controversy, Karnataka Water Resources Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy has directed officials to finalise the identification of alternative land for compensatory afforestation in Bengaluru South, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts by the end of November for the Mekedatu project.

Chairing a high-level meeting of officials at Room No. 117 of Vikas Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Minister said land had already been finalised in 14 districts and instructed officials to expedite the process in the remaining three districts without any further delay.

He directed the officials to complete all procedures required for obtaining forest clearance for the project and ensure that the identified compensatory afforestation land was handed over to the Forest Department by November-end.

He also instructed officials to examine the land records received from the 14 districts and immediately rectify any discrepancies to facilitate their handover to the Forest Department.

Emphasising coordination among the Revenue, Forest and Water Resources departments and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited, Cheluvarayaswamy said there should be no delay in processing files.

Although the Mekedatu project was an important development initiative, the state government was fully committed to environmental protection, the Minister added, stressing that compensatory afforestation should not remain merely a paper exercise but must be implemented with the objective of actually increasing forest cover.

The Mekedatu project requires a total of 5,096.24 hectares of forest land. The extent of compensatory afforestation land required depends on the classification of the land.

For C and D class land, the requirement is in a 1:1 ratio, amounting to 5,096.24 hectares. In the case of deemed forest land, the requirement is in a 1:2 ratio, amounting to 10,192.48 hectares.

So far, land records covering 2,456.27 hectares have been received from 14 districts for compensatory afforestation.

The Karnataka government had issued an order on September 5, directing the identification and transfer of suitable land.

Officials are required to submit survey maps, Record of Rights, Tenancy and Crops (RTC) documents and No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for the identified land.

Accordingly, another 2,639.97 hectares under the 1:1 ratio for C and D class land, or 5,279.94 hectares under the 1:2 ratio for deemed forest land, needs to be identified.

According to a government order dated February 5, 2022, a total of 43,863.01 hectares of deemed forest land is available, including 32,958.95 hectares in Mandya, 7,514.07 hectares in Chamarajanagar and 3,389.99 hectares in Bengaluru South. The meeting discussed the possibilities of transferring this land to the Forest Department in accordance with the rules.

Describing the importance of the project, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy said the Mekedatu project was crucial for securing the drinking water needs of Bengaluru and lakhs of people in the Cauvery basin, besides supporting agricultural activities and strengthening the state's water security.

Once implemented, the balancing reservoir would help store water that otherwise flows into the sea during the monsoon and ensure drinking water availability during summer, he added.

"Mekedatu is a project connected to the drinking water rights of the people of Karnataka. All procedures relating to forest clearance must be completed legally, transparently and expeditiously to take the project to the next stage. Officials should not cause any delay in this regard," Cheluvarayaswamy said.

Senior officials from the Water Resources, Revenue and Forest departments and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited attended the meeting.

A conflict has emerged within the Congress between Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President Manickam Tagore over the proposed Mekedatu Dam project across the Cauvery river.

Tagore condemned Shivakumar's remarks as a "stubborn stance" that ignores the livelihood of Tamil Nadu delta farmers.

He said that Karnataka cannot unilaterally build a project on an interstate river without the consent of lower riparian states like Tamil Nadu, and he urged the Union government to withhold all approvals.

Shivakumar urged the Centre to expedite statutory and forest clearances for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir, asserting that the Supreme Court cleared the path for Karnataka and declaring that "no one can stop it".

Dismissing criticism, the Karnataka CM said, "It is my state, my right", and invited Tamil Nadu leaders to visit the site to see how the project would benefit the region.