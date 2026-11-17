MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The government should restore the long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax exemption on listed securities and implement a calibrated increase in securities transaction tax (STT) on delivery-based transactions to protect government revenues, an industry body proposed on Tuesday in recommendations for Union Budget 2027-28.

In its budget recommendations, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) also called for establishment of a dedicated development finance framework for manufacturing in the Budget.

The industry body proposed a graded LTCG tax structure, with lower tax rates for longer holding periods and complete exemption for investments held beyond three years. It argued that a deep and vibrant capital markets are essential for mobilising long-term capital needed to support India's manufacturing expansion.

The statement from the industry body also called for the creation of a Development Finance Framework for Manufacturing, noting that India may require over Rs 100 lakh crore in incremental credit over the next decade to raise manufacturing's share of GDP to 25 per cent. It said borrowing costs in India remain 400-500 basis points higher than in countries such as China and South Korea, constraining long-term industrial investment.

"A dedicated DFI for the manufacturing sector would provide patient capital at competitive rates to support capacity expansion and large-scale investments in key emerging manufacturing sectors such as batteries, semiconductors, green hydrogen, defence and advanced materials," the statement said.

The DFI would reduce financing risks encouraging greater private sector investment particularly by mid-sized manufacturing companies.

To reduce import dependence, a Strategic Manufacturing Capacity Development Programme is necessary for sectors that account for nearly 36 per cent of India's non-petroleum imports. Domestic capacity creation is critical for products such as styrene, methanol, acetic acid, PVC, polypropylene and HDPE, along with advanced machine tools, electrical equipment, semiconductor manufacturing machinery and textile machinery.

Targeted incentives may be introduced for technology-intensive products such as Static Converters & Electrical Transformers, advanced CNC and precision machine tools and components; analytical, metrology and process-control instruments; semiconductor and electronics-manufacturing machinery; and advanced textile machinery, the statement noted.

FICCI also proposed a dedicated PLI Scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Components. India's growing investments in this sector must be complemented by domestic capabilities for critical battery components, including cathode and anode active materials, electrolytes, separators and battery foils.

Currently, domestic manufacturers face a cost disadvantage of approximately 35–50 per cent compared to imports from China, along with long customer qualification cycles and significant capital requirements.

It also proposed the Union Budget allocations for the RoDTEP scheme to be announced for a minimum three-year policy horizon. The uncertainty regarding the scheme's continuity, remission rates and product coverage affects exporters' ability to price contracts, plan production and commit to overseas markets, FICCI noted.

-IANS

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