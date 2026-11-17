MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Oct 17 (IANS) The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared director Pavan Sadineni's upcoming film 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara', featuring actors Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead, for release with a 'U/A' certificate.

Geetha Arts, which is jointly presenting the film along with Swapna Cinemas, took to its X timeline to share the update.

It wrote, "An Inspiring story of people just like us...made for Everyone. #AakasamLoOkaTara Certified U/A. Watch #AOTTrailer Now!"

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 20 this year.

A teaser the makers had released recently showed that Kalpana is a brilliant student who secures the district's first rank. However, despite her academic excellence, she faces discouragement from everyone, including her parents, who eventually get her married. Krishna, who comes into her life, becomes her biggest source of strength and encouragement.

When others tell Kalpana that she cannot even cross the boundaries of her village, she boldly declares that she will cross the boundaries of the earth and reach for the sky. Fortunately, Krishna shares her vision and encourages her to dream big, work hard, and strive to achieve her goals.

It may be recalled that the makers had marked the birthday of actor Dulquer Salmaan earlier this year by releasing a new poster of the actor from the film and announcing that he played the character of Krishna in the film.

The makers of the film had, some months ago, introduced Satvika Veeravalli as the lead of the film.

The film, which is being produced by Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam under the Light Box Media banner, is being presented by well known production houses Geetha Arts and Swapna Cinema.

Geetha Arts had, some months ago, taken to its Instagram page to share the introduction video of the actress. It had then said, "She carries a dream bigger than the sky.... Introducing Satvika Veeravalli - The dreamer who gives wings to #AakasamLoOkaTara #AOTMovie."

The introduction video begins with a child, pointing to the sky and asking "How do I go to space?" Viewers are then given a glimpse of the heroine introduction video shows Satvika Veeravalli as a youngster from the rural parts who is dissuaded from pursuing her dream of going to space.

We hear a man's voice saying, "Coming from a village that has no roads, you harbour plans of going to space? First, you show us if you can cross the borders of the village. Then, we'll see."

It is evident that the film will revolve around the character that Satvika Veeravalli plays and that she is actually the protagonist. The film is about a girl from a remote rural region realising her dream of becoming an astronaut and going to space.

The film boasts of a fantastic technical team. It has two-time National Award winner G V Prakash Kumar scoring music for it. Cinematography for the film is by one of the best in business, Sujith Sarang. The film has editing by National Award winning editor K L Praveen.