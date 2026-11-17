MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot, has expressed concern over the delay in allotting an official residence to former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, saying that the prolonged absence of accommodation was inappropriate and undermined the dignity of the constitutional office.

Gehlot said a former Vice-President is entitled to a Type 8 bungalow after completing his tenure or resigning from office, but Dhankhar is yet to be provided with an official residence despite a considerable lapse of time.

"Where is he supposed to live? He is currently staying at a friend's farmhouse, which is simply not appropriate," Gehlot said.

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, the Congress leader said it was the government's responsibility to ensure that the former Vice-President was provided accommodation in keeping with the stature of the office he had held.

He said former Presidents, Vice-Presidents and Prime Ministers often meet foreign dignitaries, members of the Indian diaspora and visitors from different parts of the country. The absence of an official residence, he added, raised questions about the government's regard for the dignity and decorum associated with high constitutional offices.

Gehlot also pointed out that the government had appointed Dhankhar as Governor before elevating him to the position of Vice-President.

Although the Opposition had differences with Dhankhar over his conduct as Rajya Sabha Chairman and the treatment meted out to Opposition members, Gehlot said the issue of his post-tenure accommodation should be viewed separately.

Referring to his conversation with Dhankhar, Gehlot said the former Vice-President had indicated that he had received no communication from the government regarding the allotment of a residence.

"There has been no offer or discussion about whether he would be allotted a Type 8, Type 7 or any other category of residence," Gehlot said.

He reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should intervene and ensure an early decision, stressing that the position of a former Vice-President carried a distinct stature that deserved due respect.