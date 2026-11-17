MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 17 ( IANS ) The Tamil Nadu government will introduce a new framework for the procurement of books for public libraries following allegations of widespread irregularities in purchases made during the previous DMK administration, School Education and Tamil Development Minister A Rajmohan said on Tuesday.

The Minister also announced that books seized from various public libraries would be exhibited to highlight the alleged discrepancies in the procurement process and bring the issue to public attention.

Speaking to reporters, Rajmohan alleged that the irregularities were not restricted to the Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore and that similar discrepancies had been identified in several libraries across Tamil Nadu. He claimed that more than 500 books had been seized by him personally from the Connemara Public Library in Chennai as part of the scrutiny of publications procured during the previous government's tenure.

According to the Minister, the examination of English-language publications was yet to be undertaken, indicating that the scope of the scrutiny could widen in the coming days. Rejecting any suggestion that the present government was responsible for the alleged irregularities, Rajmohan maintained that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration had not purchased a single book for public libraries since assuming office.

He alleged that large-scale corruption had taken place in the selection and purchase of publications under the DMK government and warned that those found responsible would face action. The Minister also raised concerns over possible political interference in the procurement mechanism, stressing the need to bring greater transparency and accountability into the process.

Rajmohan said the government would formulate fresh guidelines governing the selection and acquisition of books, with particular emphasis on the quality and suitability of publications made available to readers through public libraries.

He asserted that the new administration would not compromise on the quality of books purchased using public funds and would eliminate undesirable practices from the existing procurement system. Taking aim at DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the Minister questioned her silence over the controversy.

He also alleged that several publications bearing Chief Minister Vijay's name had been procured during the previous DMK regime. The proposed reforms and public exhibition of the seized books come amid an intensifying political controversy over library purchases in Tamil Nadu, with the government seeking to overhaul the procurement mechanism and prevent a recurrence of the alleged irregularities.