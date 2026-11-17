PM Modi Terms Quad A Constructive And Trusted Partnership In Manila

Manila [Philippines], November 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a "constructive and trusted partnership" for India, noting that reconvening the four-nation bloc in Manila, the very city where its officials first met in 2007 and revived their dialogue in 2017, marks an "important milestone" for the grouping. Addressing the Quad Leaders' Summit alongside US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Modi underscored the political momentum behind the partnership and expressed confidence that the talks would chart "concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation".

Leaders Address Future Cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, attending her first Quad Leaders' Meeting, thanked Trump for his efforts and said the Quad would "shape the future of the Indo-Pacific together with our regional partners" by strengthening regional resilience across maritime security, economic security, energy, and critical and emerging technologies. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, recalling that he attended his first Quad summit the day after being sworn in, said the four countries represent something "greater than the sum of just the individual parts".

Looking Ahead

Originally formed in 2007 and revived in 2017, the Quad has progressively expanded its ambit from regional security dialogues to a comprehensive architecture covering health, infrastructure, economics, and emerging technologies. With today's summit yielding actionable mechanisms-from private-sector forums to advanced intelligence-sharing bodies-the grouping has underscored its determination to anchor peace, open commerce, and sustainable development across the Indo-Pacific. Following the conclusion of the Manila meetings, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to fly back to New Delhi, arriving at AFS Palam at midnight.