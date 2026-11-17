A case of alleged religious conversion has emerged from Gurugram, Haryana, where four women were arrested for reportedly attempting to persuade children from economically disadvantaged families to adopt Christianity.

The arrests followed a police raid at a makeshift school in Ghata village, located near a service station along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). The school was reportedly catering to children from nearby slum settlements and makeshift residential areas.

The matter came to light on November 14 after a local resident approached the Sector 56 police station with a complaint. The complainant alleged that some women were operating a private school and using food, educational assistance and essential supplies to influence children towards religious conversion.

Acting on the complaint, a police team led by Sector 56 SHO Inspector Sukhpal conducted a raid at the premises. Four women and several children were found at the location, following which the women were taken into custody.

Who Are The Four Women Arrested In The Alleged Conversion Case?

The four women arrested in connection with the case have been identified as Suman Kumari (21), Rajkumari Chaoba Singh (36), Ashmita Chahar (35) and Lalnunpuii (31).

According to police information reported by The Times of India, the women came from different professional and educational backgrounds.

Suman Kumari, a resident of Azadpur in Delhi, had graduated recently and was preparing for a Bachelor of Education (B) degree. Rajkumari Chaoba Singh, originally from Manipur's Bishnupur district, was employed as a lead analyst at a private company and lived in Gurugram's Sector 86.

The other two accused were also living in Delhi. Lalnunpuii, originally from Aizawl in Mizoram, worked as an HR professional at a private firm and resided in Dwarka. Ashmita Chahar, originally from Nepal, lived in Delhi's Kotla and volunteered with cancer patients at a hospital.

Police said the women had been visiting the location regularly, reportedly every Saturday, to interact with the children. While Suman allegedly taught the children regularly, the others also visited the premises and gradually established contact with them.

Books, Food And Outings Allegedly Used To Influence Children; Police Investigate Further

According to the police, the women allegedly offered children notebooks, books, food items and other assistance while encouraging them to embrace Christianity. Outings and picnics were also reportedly used to attract the children.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Kapil Ahlawat said the women had allegedly been involved in these activities for several months while presenting the initiative as an effort to provide education and support to children from underprivileged backgrounds.

During the raid, investigators recovered a CCTV camera and a register containing the names and other details of the children. A mobile phone was also seized from Suman Kumari.

Police are now examining the recovered material, including CCTV footage and the register, to establish the nature and extent of the alleged activities. Investigators are also trying to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the matter.

An FIR has been registered under Section 3(a)(i) of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The Haryana law prohibits religious conversion through allurement, coercion, force, threats or fraudulent means. The investigation is ongoing, and the allegations against the four women are yet to be established in court.