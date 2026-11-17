MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) MS Dhoni's childhood coach MP Singh hailed the former Chennai Super Kings captain's legacy as he hung up his boots from the Indian Premier League to move into a mentorship role with the franchise.

CSK confirmed the news on Tuesday through a statement, leaving uncountable wishes from around the world. Dhoni's childhood coach MP Singh also reacted as he praised the legacy the former skipper will be leaving behind.

"A player like Dhoni, a captain like Dhoni, a person like Dhoni, and a cricketer like Dhoni; I don't think there will be such a cricketer, especially in the next 10 years," Singh told IANS.

Dhoni has been with the Super Kings in all but two seasons, when the franchise was missing the 2016 and 2017 seasons and led them to five IPL titles during his time.

Singh also hailed the former skipper for his loyalty to the franchise, stating that he had offers from other franchises too, but he chose to stay with CSK.

"CSK made him their captain in 2008. Since then, he has been with the same team. Many franchises have offered him more money than that, but he has never left them and never went to other franchises," he added.

Singh stressed how Dhoni invents plans and strategies on the field to outfox the opposition teams and that he will continue masterminding stuff for the Super Kings in the mentorship role now.

"But I am still saying that he has a lot of experience in cricket and he invents many things, like how to implement new things or how to do it. So, you will get to see those things in the mentorship.

"I think that the things that he couldn't do as a captain, and now, because he is a mentor, he will be able to see the overall. I extend my best wishes for his future mentorship. I also hope that he will be successful in his work," he said.

Meanwhile, CSK confirmed the development on social media. "Through countless victories, challenging times, and memories that will stay in our hearts forever, MS has been at the heart of our journey from the very beginning. From leading us to glory to guiding the next generation of Super Kings, Thala will always be a part of our identity. And Chennai will always be his home," Chennai said in an 'X' post.

The ace wicket-keeper was at the helm at CSK throughout his career, except for a few matches in 2022, when Ravindra Jadeja replaced him. However, Dhoni took the reins back in the same season after CSK got off to a dismal start, before handing the captaincy baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024.

"There is no CSK without MS Dhoni. For nearly two decades, we have walked and grown alongside each other, through triumphs, setbacks and everything in between," said CSK owner N Srinivasan.

"Our relationship is as strong as it is because of one reason: we don't question intentions. That trust is what made this journey possible. In 2008, I insisted that Dhoni should be part of CSK... It turns out that's the best decision I took. Not because of all his achievements for the franchise, but for the kind of human he is. Dhoni will always be a part of our identity. This will always be his home," he added.