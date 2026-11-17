Israeli Forces Raze 5 West Bank Homes, 2 Wells, Detain 2
(MENAFN) Israeli forces demolished at least five homes and two water wells across the occupied West Bank on Tuesday and detained two Palestinians, the latest in a string of escalating raids.
In Al-Walaja, near Bethlehem, troops razed a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) home for the second time and tore down part of a neighboring house, village council head Khader Al-Araj told Anadolu. He said soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades during the operation, leaving several residents struggling to breathe, and detained a 58-year-old man.
Near Hebron, forces leveled three homes, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep pen and a water well in Al-Dirat, east of Yatta. In Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, they destroyed a two-story home and a water well, local sources said.
Bulldozers also flattened agricultural greenhouses covering five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala, in Tubas, and damaged the crops inside.
Separately, troops stormed Nablus twice on Tuesday, searching homes, shops and a mosque and detaining one Palestinian man, according to local sources.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reports that Israeli authorities carried out 341 demolition operations across the West Bank in the first half of 2026. Those operations destroyed 740 structures, and authorities issued 254 demolition or stop-work notices.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army and settlers have stepped up attacks across the territory, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounding around 13,746 and detaining more than 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
In Al-Walaja, near Bethlehem, troops razed a 50-square-meter (538-square-foot) home for the second time and tore down part of a neighboring house, village council head Khader Al-Araj told Anadolu. He said soldiers fired tear gas and stun grenades during the operation, leaving several residents struggling to breathe, and detained a 58-year-old man.
Near Hebron, forces leveled three homes, a 60-square-meter (646-square-foot) sheep pen and a water well in Al-Dirat, east of Yatta. In Kafr Al-Dik, west of Salfit, they destroyed a two-story home and a water well, local sources said.
Bulldozers also flattened agricultural greenhouses covering five dunams (1.24 acres) in Bardala, in Tubas, and damaged the crops inside.
Separately, troops stormed Nablus twice on Tuesday, searching homes, shops and a mosque and detaining one Palestinian man, according to local sources.
The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission reports that Israeli authorities carried out 341 demolition operations across the West Bank in the first half of 2026. Those operations destroyed 740 structures, and authorities issued 254 demolition or stop-work notices.
Since October 2023, the Israeli army and settlers have stepped up attacks across the territory, killing more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounding around 13,746 and detaining more than 26,000, according to Palestinian figures.
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