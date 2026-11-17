China Advances Plan for Asia-Pacific Free Trade Agreement
(MENAFN) China is seeking to establish a practical framework to revive efforts toward creating a long-awaited free trade zone across the Asia-Pacific region, as participating economies work on a joint statement that could be endorsed during this week's leaders' summit in Shenzhen, according to reports.
The proposed declaration is intended to outline a road map for establishing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), according to information attributed to Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang.
Li, who also serves as China's international trade representative, explained that the initiative would promote closer cooperation among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members on economic policy coordination and the alignment of trade regulations.
“All parties are stepping up consultations on the statement, which is expected to be reached during the leaders’ meeting,” Li told a news conference in Shenzhen.
The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov. 18-19, with representatives from all 21 economies participating in the regional forum expected to attend.
In a separate development, China reported that it had cooperated with other APEC members to achieve nearly 50 practical results in economic and trade collaboration throughout the current year.
Li said these initiatives addressed several areas, including regional economic integration, strengthening the World Trade Organization, cooperation in digital and intelligent technologies, and the expansion of environmentally sustainable economic activities.
The proposed Asia-Pacific free trade framework is intended to strengthen commercial integration across the region as protectionist policies increase and uncertainty surrounding international trade regulations continues to affect the global economy.
The proposed declaration is intended to outline a road map for establishing the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP), according to information attributed to Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang.
Li, who also serves as China's international trade representative, explained that the initiative would promote closer cooperation among Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) members on economic policy coordination and the alignment of trade regulations.
“All parties are stepping up consultations on the statement, which is expected to be reached during the leaders’ meeting,” Li told a news conference in Shenzhen.
The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting is scheduled to take place on Nov. 18-19, with representatives from all 21 economies participating in the regional forum expected to attend.
In a separate development, China reported that it had cooperated with other APEC members to achieve nearly 50 practical results in economic and trade collaboration throughout the current year.
Li said these initiatives addressed several areas, including regional economic integration, strengthening the World Trade Organization, cooperation in digital and intelligent technologies, and the expansion of environmentally sustainable economic activities.
The proposed Asia-Pacific free trade framework is intended to strengthen commercial integration across the region as protectionist policies increase and uncertainty surrounding international trade regulations continues to affect the global economy.
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