Bangladesh Reports Rising Dengue, Measles Fatalities as Outbreaks Continue
(MENAFN) Bangladesh's dengue-related death toll has climbed to 502 after health officials confirmed three additional fatalities from the mosquito-transmitted viral disease.
Figures released by the Health Ministry show that the country has recorded more than 164,000 dengue infections since the beginning of January.
The latest fatalities mark a significant increase compared with last year, when 336 people died from the disease out of nearly 85,000 reported infections.
Bangladesh typically experiences its annual dengue outbreak during the June-to-September period, when mosquito activity increases.
The virus spreads to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, and no specific medication is currently available to cure the infection.
Measles-Related Deaths Among Children Reach 1,318
Separately, four additional children have died after developing symptoms associated with measles, raising the nationwide death toll from the infectious disease to 1,318 since the middle of March this year.
The Health Ministry also reported 1,509 newly identified cases involving measles-like symptoms, alongside 173 additional laboratory-confirmed infections across the country.
Following the latest reports, suspected measles cases have surpassed 249,500, while the number of confirmed infections has exceeded 25,400.
In response to the outbreak, health authorities have vaccinated more than 20.17 million children. These efforts supplement the country's regular immunization program and an additional catch-up vaccination initiative introduced late last month.
Although Bangladesh previously maintained sufficient vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity against measles, declining immunization rates in recent years have weakened that protection.
Figures released by the Health Ministry show that the country has recorded more than 164,000 dengue infections since the beginning of January.
The latest fatalities mark a significant increase compared with last year, when 336 people died from the disease out of nearly 85,000 reported infections.
Bangladesh typically experiences its annual dengue outbreak during the June-to-September period, when mosquito activity increases.
The virus spreads to humans through bites from infected mosquitoes, and no specific medication is currently available to cure the infection.
Measles-Related Deaths Among Children Reach 1,318
Separately, four additional children have died after developing symptoms associated with measles, raising the nationwide death toll from the infectious disease to 1,318 since the middle of March this year.
The Health Ministry also reported 1,509 newly identified cases involving measles-like symptoms, alongside 173 additional laboratory-confirmed infections across the country.
Following the latest reports, suspected measles cases have surpassed 249,500, while the number of confirmed infections has exceeded 25,400.
In response to the outbreak, health authorities have vaccinated more than 20.17 million children. These efforts supplement the country's regular immunization program and an additional catch-up vaccination initiative introduced late last month.
Although Bangladesh previously maintained sufficient vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity against measles, declining immunization rates in recent years have weakened that protection.
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