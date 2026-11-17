Trump Lands in Manila for Quad Summit Ahead of Xi, Putin Meeting
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump touched down in Manila on Tuesday at about 5.53 pm (0953GMT), launching an Asian tour that will take him to China for a two-day visit.
In the Philippine capital, Trump is set to meet leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the grouping of the US, Australia, India and Japan. The gathering is the first Quad leaders’ summit since September 2024.
His Manila schedule also includes events with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the signing of a trade deal with Thailand.
On Wednesday, Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will then fly to Shenzhen, in southeast China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
After that, he is due to take part in an unprecedented trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the Philippine capital, Trump is set to meet leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), the grouping of the US, Australia, India and Japan. The gathering is the first Quad leaders’ summit since September 2024.
His Manila schedule also includes events with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the signing of a trade deal with Thailand.
On Wednesday, Trump will hold a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. He will then fly to Shenzhen, in southeast China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
After that, he is due to take part in an unprecedented trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
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