UNEF Challenges Paris Region Restrictions on Student Demonstrations
(MENAFN) France's National Union of Students (UNEF) has launched an urgent legal challenge against restrictions imposed on demonstrations and public gatherings around educational institutions in the Paris region, arguing that the measures violate freedom of movement, according to reports.
The union's appeal targets a directive issued by the Paris police prefecture that prohibits unauthorized gatherings and marches within a 100-meter (328-foot) radius of 10 secondary schools and five university locations in the capital. The restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect from Monday until Friday.
A separate police order extends similar limitations to areas surrounding selected educational institutions in the Val-de-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis departments.
Police authorities defended the measures by pointing to repeated disruptions, including incidents and blockades affecting schools and universities across Paris and neighboring suburbs.
UNEF's legal representative, Chirinne Ardakani, criticized the restrictions, describing them as a "clear infringement of freedom of movement" in remarks to Franceinfo.
The administrative court was scheduled to consider the union's emergency appeal on Monday afternoon.
The student organization also raised concerns about the wording of the police directive, arguing that it does not adequately explain what qualifies as a gathering or establish the minimum number of participants that would trigger the ban.
The union's appeal targets a directive issued by the Paris police prefecture that prohibits unauthorized gatherings and marches within a 100-meter (328-foot) radius of 10 secondary schools and five university locations in the capital. The restrictions are scheduled to remain in effect from Monday until Friday.
A separate police order extends similar limitations to areas surrounding selected educational institutions in the Val-de-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis departments.
Police authorities defended the measures by pointing to repeated disruptions, including incidents and blockades affecting schools and universities across Paris and neighboring suburbs.
UNEF's legal representative, Chirinne Ardakani, criticized the restrictions, describing them as a "clear infringement of freedom of movement" in remarks to Franceinfo.
The administrative court was scheduled to consider the union's emergency appeal on Monday afternoon.
The student organization also raised concerns about the wording of the police directive, arguing that it does not adequately explain what qualifies as a gathering or establish the minimum number of participants that would trigger the ban.
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