MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 10:52 pm - Fab Automation Market Size is valued at USD 24.68 Bn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 53.26 Bn by the year 2035 at a 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Fab Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Offering (Hardware, Software, and Services), Deployment Type (Greenfield Fabs, and Brownfield Fabs), Water Size (<150 mm, 200 mm, and 300 mm), End-user (Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs), Foundries, Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) Providers, and Research Fabs),- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2035"

Fab Automation Market Size is valued at USD 24.68 Bn in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 53.26 Bn by the year 2035 at a 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period for 2026 to 2035.

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Fab automation encompasses the integration of automated material handling systems, industrial robotics, equipment-control software, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and advanced process-control technologies within semiconductor fabrication facilities. These solutions facilitate the automated transportation of wafers between processing equipment, minimize manual intervention, improve production monitoring, and ensure greater consistency across manufacturing operations. By streamlining material movement and coordinating complex fabrication processes, fab automation technologies help semiconductor manufacturers enhance productivity, maintain process accuracy, and optimize operational performance.

List of Prominent Players in the Fab Automation Market:

.Daifuku Co., Ltd.

.Murata Machinery, Ltd.

.Brooks Automation, Inc.

.RORZE Corporation

.Atlas Copco AB

.Ebara Corporation

.FANUC Corporation

.Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

.Hirata Corporation

.Yaskawa Electric Corporation

.KUKA AG

.Applied Materials, Inc.

.Lam Research Corporation

.Tokyo Electron Limited

.KLA Corporation

.Siemens AG

.Critical Manufacturing

.SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd.

.SEMES Co., Ltd.

.Siasun Robot & Automation Co., Ltd.

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Market Dynamics

Drivers:

The increasing development of new semiconductor fabrication facilities and the expansion of existing manufacturing infrastructure represent major growth drivers for the fab automation market. Semiconductor manufacturers are investing in new 300 mm fabrication plants and upgrading established facilities to accommodate rising demand for logic chips, memory components, AI processors, automotive semiconductors, and high-performance computing devices. The complexity of semiconductor manufacturing, which involves multiple precision-intensive processing stages and stringent contamination-control requirements, is increasing the need for highly automated production environments.

Challenges:

High capital expenditure associated with implementing comprehensive automation infrastructure remains a major constraint for the global fab automation market. Establishing automated manufacturing environments requires substantial investment in material handling systems, industrial robotics, sensors, equipment-control software, manufacturing execution systems (MES), and supporting communication infrastructure. Furthermore, integrating these technologies with existing semiconductor processing equipment can increase implementation costs, particularly when automation upgrades involve entire fabrication facilities.

Another significant challenge involves the technical complexity of integrating diverse manufacturing systems and equipment. Semiconductor fabrication facilities frequently operate machinery and software platforms supplied by multiple vendors, creating interoperability and compatibility requirements. Achieving seamless communication between equipment, automation platforms, and production management systems requires specialized engineering capabilities, extensive system validation, and ongoing technical support.

Regional Trends:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of the global fab automation market in 2024, supported by its strong semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem and extensive fabrication capacity across Taiwan, South Korea, China, and Japan. The region's established foundry and memory manufacturing industries, combined with the presence of major semiconductor equipment suppliers, are generating substantial demand for automated material handling systems, industrial robotics, and advanced manufacturing software. Continued investments in semiconductor production capacity and smart factory infrastructure are expected to reinforce the region's market position.

Meanwhile, the Americas is projected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and the establishment of new fabrication facilities. Government-supported semiconductor development initiatives and capacity expansion projects are encouraging manufacturers to strengthen their production infrastructure. These developments are expected to create additional demand for automated wafer transportation, robotic handling systems, equipment-control platforms, and integrated factory communication technologies.

Europe also represents an important regional market, supported by increasing efforts to strengthen domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities through investments from government institutions and industry participants. The development of new fabrication facilities, modernization of existing plants, and expansion of regional semiconductor production capacity are creating opportunities for advanced factory automation solutions.

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Segmentation of Fab Automation Market-

By Offering -

.Hardware

oAutomated Material Handling Systems (AMHS)

oRobotics & Handling Equipment

oEnvironmental Control Systems

oPower and Utility Automation Systems

oCommunication and Networking Hardware

.Software

oEquipment Control Software (ECS)

oAdvanced Process Control (APC)

oYield Management Software (YMS)

oManufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

oAI/ML-based Predictive Analytics & Digital-Twin Simulation Tools

.Services

By Deployment Type -

.Greenfield Fabs

.Brownfield Fabs

By Wafer Size -

.<150 mm

.200 mm

.300 mm

By End-user-

.Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

.Foundries

.Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly & Test (OSAT) Providers

.Research Fabs

By Region-

North America-

.The US

.Canada

Europe-

.Germany

.The UK

.France

.Italy

.Spain

.Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

.China

.Japan

.India

.South Korea

.South East Asia

.Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

.Brazil

.Argentina

.Mexico

.Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

.GCC Countries

.South Africa

.Rest of Middle East and Africa

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