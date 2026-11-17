MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 11:26 pm - ADS Garage Doors, llc is a garage door company in Grand Bay, Alabama. It lists repair, replacement, installation and maintenance services for homes and businesses.

Grand Bay, AL - Homeowners in south Alabama can find garage door repair in Alabama described county by county on the website of ADS Garage Doors, llc. The site has pages for four counties. It also has a set of repair service pages.

What the repair pages cover

The company's website says it repairs garage door springs, cables, tracks, rollers, openers and panels. Residential repair, commercial repair, roller repair, track replacement and cable repair each have their own page.

The site also lists replacement, installation and maintenance. The company says it carries commonly needed parts. The site does not state a warranty. Readers with a question about a specific part or repair should contact the company directly. The website does not list prices, so cost details are not part of this release.

Where service is listed

ADS Garage Doors is based in Grand Bay, Alabama. It says it serves surrounding areas. For garage door repair in Alabama, the county pages let customers check their area before they call.

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Jackson County

Harrison County

How a repair visit starts

The company describes its first visit in plain terms. The site says it usually addresses the repair once it diagnoses the problem. Readers can find the full service list on the ADS Garage Doors.

The company says it has more than 25 years of experience. Its site shows a rating based on 21 reviews. These figures come from the company's website and have not been checked by an outside party.

Key facts

Business: ADS Garage Doors, llc, Grand Bay, Alabama

Repair services listed: springs, cables, tracks, rollers, openers and panels

County pages: Mobile, Baldwin, Jackson and Harrison

Hours listed on the website: Monday to Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Phone: (251) 234-9626

Email: [email protected]

Why it matters for local readers

A garage door is often the largest moving part of a home. When a spring or cable fails, the door can stop at once. Knowing which company lists garage door repair in Alabama for your county can save time on a busy morning.

About ADS Garage Doors, llc

ADS Garage Doors, llc is a garage door company in Grand Bay, Alabama. It lists repair, replacement, installation and maintenance services for homes and businesses. More information is available at