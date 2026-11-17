MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 16, 2026 11:39 pm - Active Bali has released its Ultimate Bucketlist of the 10 best places to visit in Bali, from Mount Batur sunrises and Jatiluwih's UNESCO rice terraces to Amed's reefs. Each place is paired with the Bali activities and adventures that suit it best.

The best places to visit in Bali include Mount Batur, the Jatiluwih rice terraces, Mount Agung, Amed, East Bali, Ubud, North Bali, Uluwatu, Nusa Penida and Tanah Lot, according to Active Bali, a Bali-based platform for outdoor activities, day tours and multi-day active holidays. The company has published its Ultimate Bucketlist to help first-time and returning visitors choose where to go and what to do in each place.

Bali packs volcanoes, reefs, rice fields, temples and surf coastline into one small island, which makes planning hard. The Ultimate Bucketlist pairs each destination with the Bali adventure activities that suit it, so travelers can plan around what they want to do, not just what they want to see.

The 10 best places to visit in Bali

Mount Batur and Kintamani – Sunrise volcano hikes, mountain biking and quad bike rides around Bali's best-known caldera.

Jatiluwih Rice Terraces – A UNESCO World Heritage landscape in Tabanan, best explored on foot. Guided hikes here start from US$42 per person.

Mount Agung – Bali's highest volcano and the island's most demanding hike, suited to experienced walkers.

Amed – A quiet stretch of East Bali coast known for scuba diving, snorkeling and hike-and-snorkel days.

East Bali (Karangasem) – Temples, forests and waterfalls, which Active Bali's quad bike tours connect on one route.

Ubud – The island's cultural center, surrounded by rice fields, temples and art markets.

North Bali – Calmer beaches and waterfalls, away from the southern crowds.

Uluwatu – Clifftop temples, sunsets and some of Bali's best-known surf breaks.

Nusa Penida – A rugged island off the southeast coast, reached by fast boat, with dramatic sea cliffs.

Tanah Lot – Bali's famous sea temple on the west coast, most popular at sunset.

“Most travelers ask us where to go first, so we built the list around what you can actually do in each place,” said an Active Bali spokesperson.“A sunrise on Mount Batur and a slow morning in the Jatiluwih rice terraces are very different days. Matching the place to the activity is how people get the most out of their Bali adventures.”

How to plan a trip around the best places in Bali

Active Bali offers half-day, full-day, and multi-day experiences, from 2-day to 10-day active breaks. Its 3-day tour, for example, covers the South Coast, the mountains and the North Coast, with five to six activities. Travelers who want a custom route can use the Bali itinerary planner on the Active Bali website, where the full range of Bali activities is also listed, from rafting and quad biking to diving, hiking and paragliding.

Frequently asked questions

What are the best places to visit in Bali?

Mount Batur, Jatiluwih Rice Terraces, Mount Agung, Amed, East Bali, Ubud, North Bali, Uluwatu, Nusa Penida and Tanah Lot, according to Active Bali's Ultimate Bucketlist.

Where are the best places in Bali for adventure activities?

Mount Batur and Kintamani suit hiking, cycling, and quad biking. Amed suits diving and snorkeling. East Bali suits quad bike routes through temples and waterfalls.

How many days do travelers need to see Bali's best places?

Three days cover the South Coast, the mountains, and the North Coast. Seven days or more allows time for East Bali and the neighboring islands.