MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 1:58 am - Salonist has highlighted its Dubai hair removal directory, where customers researching permanent hair removal Dubai options can compare 74 venues, read verified reviews, view listed prices and book appointments online in seconds.

DUBAI, UAE - Salonist, a beauty and wellness booking platform serving Dubai, today highlighted its hair removal directory for the city. The directory brings together 74 venues that offer hair removal services, giving residents and visitors a single place to compare options, check availability and book an appointment online without phone calls or walk-in waiting.

Demand for hair removal services continues to grow in Dubai, and many customers now start their search online. Salonist has organised its Dubai listings so that people can review venue profiles, ratings and customer feedback side by side. Each listing is designed to show verified customer reviews, upfront pricing and real-time availability, so customers can plan a visit with more confidence before they confirm a booking.

Customers researching permanent hair removal Dubai options can start with the Salonist directory at where venues of different types are listed together. The directory includes beauty salons and specialist clinics, and several venue names point to laser and electrolysis services alongside popular waxing treatments. Because treatments, suitability and results differ from person to person, Salonist encourages customers to read each venue's service descriptions and speak with the provider before they book.

Booking through Salonist follows a simple path. Customers choose a venue from the Dubai hair removal listings, select a service and an available time slot, and confirm the appointment online. A confirmation is sent by email once the booking is made. The platform states that online booking is available at any time of day, which suits customers who prefer to plan outside normal salon hours. Booking is also available through the Salonist customer app, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store.

Listings on the platform cover many parts of Dubai, including Business Bay, Al Barsha, Al Karama, Deira, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Mirdif and Al Furjan. Customers can also browse by neighbourhood, which makes it easier to find a venue close to home or work. Ratings and review counts are shown for each venue, and customers can filter by star rating to narrow their choices. A weekend availability filter helps people who can only visit on a Saturday or Sunday.

Service menus shown on the platform give customers an early idea of what to expect. Waxing services are among the most commonly listed hair removal treatments, with full legs, Brazilian, underarm and full body options appearing across several venues, together with the duration of each service. Prices are shown on the venue pages so that customers can compare options before they decide. Customers should always confirm the final price, the treatment details and any aftercare advice directly with the venue.

For venue owners, Salonist also offers free salon booking software that helps beauty businesses manage appointments, clients and services in one place. By listing on the platform, salons and clinics can reach customers who are actively searching for hair removal and other beauty services in Dubai, and they can keep their availability up to date so that customers see accurate time slots.

Salonist focuses on making beauty and wellness booking in Dubai simple, transparent and convenient. The hair removal directory is one of many service categories on the platform, which also includes facials, nails, massage, hair and lashes. Customers can move between categories and compare venues in the same way, using the same ratings, reviews and booking tools.

Salonist reminds customers that outcomes from hair removal treatments vary and that the platform does not provide medical advice. People with skin conditions, health concerns or questions about the suitability of a treatment are advised to consult a qualified professional.

About Salonist

Salonist is a salon and spa booking platform and business management software provider. Customers can discover and book beauty and wellness services online, and venues can manage bookings and clients with the Salonist software. Learn more at

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