MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 3:17 am - Nationwide expansion improves access to slabs for kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding in residential and commercial projects

BENGALURU, Karnataka - November 17, 2026 - Pacific Surfaces today announced the expansion of its dealer network across the Indian domestic market. The expansion increases the availability of the company's quartz slabs, granite slabs and engineered stone surfaces for residential and commercial projects throughout India.

The new dealer partnerships give architects, interior designers, builders, fabricators and homeowners closer access to slab samples, product information and project support. Customers can view colors, textures and finishes in person and place orders through authorized local dealers. The expansion is intended to shorten lead times for projects in major cities and nearby districts.

“The expansion of our dealer network across the Indian domestic market is an important step in making our quartz, granite and engineered stone slabs easier to access for architects, designers, builders and homeowners,” said Mr. Varun Somani of Pacific Surfaces.“Our focus is on strengthening local availability, supporting customers with samples and product information, and delivering reliable service for residential and commercial projects across India.”

Pacific Surfaces slabs are used in kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, flooring and wall cladding. Quartz and engineered stone are manufactured from crushed natural stone, resins and pigments, which produces consistent patterns and a non-porous surface. Granite is quarried natural stone, and each slab shows its own veining and color variation, along with notable hardness and heat tolerance.

India has seen steady demand for interior and renovation materials, driven by residential construction as well as office, hospitality and retail development. Commercial projects typically require surfaces that withstand heavy daily use, while residential projects range from single kitchen or bathroom updates to whole-home renovations. The expanded dealer network is designed to serve both segments across the domestic market.

Product information and a dealer locator are available on the Pacific Surfaces website.

About Pacific Surfaces

Pacific Surfaces supplies quartz, granite and engineered stone slabs for residential and commercial projects across India. Its products, used in countertops, vanities, flooring and wall cladding, are available through dealers and distributors.