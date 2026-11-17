MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 4:02 am - From cafe price lists to furniture, electronics, and IT service catalogs, FlipHTML5's free catalog template collection gives each kind of business pre-built sections ready for its own products and prices.

For a small business, a printed catalog is a recurring cost: a designer to lay it out, a print order to pay for, and a reprint every time a price changes. FlipHTML5, an acclaimed digital publishing platform, offers a lighter route with its free catalog template ( collection, a library of ready-made layouts that turn product lists, menus, and service offerings into page-flipping catalogs customers open online.

One price list layout alone is built for cafe menus, bakery products, beauty services, fitness memberships, and photography packages. Service and IT service catalogs organize offerings for agencies and technical providers, while clothing, furniture, lighting, and electronics layouts give retailers pages designed around product photos, specifications, and prices. Every layout in the free catalog template collection arrives with its sections in place, so the owner supplies the content rather than the design.

Layouts can be narrowed by category, style, color, or theme, or found by keyword. Many can be used on the free plan, and those marked with a crown icon belong to paid tiers, so the free catalog template options are easy to tell apart. Once a layout opens in the page editor, product images, descriptions, and prices replace the placeholders, and audio, video, and hotspots can be added wherever a product deserves more than a photo.

Publishing needs no paper or postage. A finished catalog built from the free catalog template collection can be shared through a direct link, a QR code on a shop counter or flyer, a social media post with a rich preview, or an embed on the company website. It can also be downloaded for offline distribution at trade fairs.

Once the catalog is online, FlipHTML5's statistics show what customers actually do with it. Owners see views of each page, average reading time per page, reader devices, and referral sources. Link clicks and button clicks reveal which products drew interest, and the search terms readers type inside the catalog show what they came looking for. For a business working from the free catalog template collection, that feedback guides which items move to the front of the next edition.

Owners who would rather not fill in pages by hand can use the AI catalog maker ( instead of the free catalog template collection. The owner describes the catalog in a prompt, outlining the products, target buyers, and style, and chooses the language. An existing Word or PDF file can be attached so the AI reworks the text according to the prompt, or uploaded on its own so every word stays while the AI supplies a new design. The AI drafts an outline for review, the user selects a layout template and theme color, and each page is rendered into a complete catalog.

"Small businesses often know their products better than anyone but have no budget for a designer," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "Our free catalog template collection gives them a professional layout to start from, and the statistics tell them what their customers really care about."

To learn more about free catalog templates, please visit

About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 develops a browser-based digital publishing platform for turning documents and designs into interactive, page-flipping publications. Conversion, templates, AI book creation, sharing, and analytics all sit on the same platform, ready for organizations of any size.