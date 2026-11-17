MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 17, 2026 4:47 am - MirrorFly launches a secure, self-hosted enterprise messaging solution with chat, HD video calls, file sharing, and collaboration tools for remote, hybrid, and office teams.

November 17, 2026 – The Chennai-based CPaaS company launches a self-hosted enterprise instant messaging solution that helps remote, hybrid, and in-office teams communicate and collaborate securely.

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Chennai, India | November 13, 2026 - MirrorFly has announced the launch of its pre-built instant messaging software that includes real-time messaging, voice calling, HD video conferencing, file sharing, calendar sync, and more. It works on Android, iOS, web browsers, and supports cross-device synchronization. MirrorFly instant messaging solution is designed for organizations of all sizes, such as SMBs, B2B, SaaS companies, and enterprises.

Key Features and Highlights

Real-time Messaging: Enables users to send messages in private and public chats.

HD Video Calls: Supports video communication for meetings and team conversations.

Threads: Users reply to specific messages in separate conversation threads.

File Sharing: Enables users to share files of different types and sizes.

Screen Sharing: Enables teams to share their computer, phone, or tablet screen.

Meeting Recording: Captures audio, video & screen-sharing activity during calls.

Chat Logs: Stores conversation history so users can review previous messages.

Channel Management: Allows companies to create channels to organize discussions.

Reactions: Users respond to messages with emojis to acknowledge or react.

Security Features of MirrorFly IM

End-to-End Encryption: Protects communication and business data during messaging.

Secure Authentication: Control how users authenticate and access communication services.

Role-Based Access: Assign permissions according to user roles and responsibilities.

Custom Security Policies: Configure security controls based on organizational requirements.



Plans & Pricing

This team chat solution offers an enterprise plan with a one-time perpetual license cost.



Where is MirrorFly IM Used

IT & Corporate Sector

Frontline Environment

Field & Remote Work

Customer Support

About MirrorFly

MirrorFly's IM software is a self-hosted and white-label solution that is developed and owned by Contus Tech. It's built for large organizations that want to experience secure and modern communication and collaboration in their workflows.

Beyond its ready-to-use communication capabilities, MirrorFly IM provides access to its complete source code. This allows enterprises to customize features, branding, and UI.

Organizations can deploy the software on their own premises and get full control over their communication infrastructure.