MENAFN - GetNews)"Hungry Minds' illustrated books collection: The Book, The Last Book, The Black Book"

New York, NY - November 17, 2026 - For the first time, Hungry Minds is launching a one-day Black Friday offer: on November 27, any book will be available for $99. Separately, the publisher is running a holiday deal offering any two books for $199, available now and after Black Friday while stocks last.

Hungry Minds expands its illustrated book collection for the holiday season.

Every holiday season eventually reaches the same point. There are people on the list who already own the things they need.

At that point, the question is no longer what they need, but what might genuinely surprise them. Something that feels personal to their interests, gives them something new to discover, and stays interesting long after it has been unwrapped.

The independent publisher Hungry Minds creates large-format, heavily illustrated books that sit somewhere between an encyclopedia, an art object, and a conversation waiting to happen. They are designed for curious people, but not necessarily people curious about the same things. Such a combination of different subjects and different ways to enjoy them is what makes the Hungry Minds collection particularly relevant at gift-giving season.

Three books. Three very different ways to get lost.

Books gifting editions; The Book, The Black Book, and The Last Book in a GiftBoxes

The Book explores the knowledge, inventions, and ideas behind civilization, from agriculture and medicine to engineering, materials, energy, and food.

The Last Book takes a more narrative approach, following the final human survivor through an illustrated diary that reflects on what humanity created, believed in, and left behind.

The Black Book focuses on more than 180 real inventions, prototypes, patents, and abandoned ideas that never became part of everyday life.

Different worlds, different questions, but the same idea at the heart of them all: books made to spark curiosity, pull you in, and give you something worth coming back to.

Holiday exclusive deals.

This holiday season, Hungry Minds has prepared a special offer across its collection: any two books for $199, available before and after Black Friday while promotional stock lasts.

Books and spreads: The Book, The Last Book, The Black Book

The Book may suit someone who tends to explain how things work, while The Last Book takes a more narrative approach for readers drawn to stories and visual art. The Book and The Black Book can also be paired as two different perspectives on human progress: the world humanity built alongside the worlds it nearly built instead.

For one day only (on November 27), Hungry Minds is also doing something it has never done before: a dedicated Black Friday offer where any one eligible book will be available for $99.

The best gifts often give more than the moment of opening them. They become something to explore, return to, leave open on the table, or share with someone else.

A gift today. A treasure tomorrow.

That is what connects all three Hungry Minds books. Whether the recipient is fascinated by how the world works, drawn to stories and art, or constantly asking“what if?”, each title offers a different way into the collection.

Offer summary

Special Holiday offer

Any two Hungry Minds books for $199

Available before and after Black Friday while promotional stock lasts.

One-day Black Friday offer

(November 27 only)

Any eligible Hungry Minds book for $99

About Hungry Minds

Hungry Minds is an independent publisher and creative studio known for ambitious hand-illustrated books, collectible objects, and creative projects that ride the line between education and design. Its flagship title, The Book: The Ultimate Guide to Rebuilding Civilization, has sold more than 400,000 copies worldwide.