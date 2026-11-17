Over 800 Swiss Hotels Join Suit Seeking Billions From Booking.com
(MENAFN) More than 800 Swiss hotels have signed on to a sweeping European class action against Booking.com, demanding compensation for pricing rules they say stifled competition, Swissinfo reported Monday.
The case now covers 18,135 hotels across 32 countries, according to Hotelleriesuisse, the Swiss hotel industry association. Plaintiffs are seeking damages for the platform’s use of so-called price parity clauses over a period of several years.
Under those clauses, hotels could not undercut Booking.com’s rates or offer better booking terms on rival platforms or their own websites.
Participation has surged since the claim was lodged with the Amsterdam District Court in late January. At that point, 3,087 hotels had joined, according to the Hotel Claims Alliance, the Dutch foundation coordinating the action.
The foundation estimates that potential damages, including interest, could run to several billion euros. It said the roster of participating hotels is now closed, and an initial court hearing is expected in 2027.
Bookingdisputes the allegations.
Switzerland has banned price parity clauses since 2022, as part of efforts to safeguard competition in the hotel booking market.
The case now covers 18,135 hotels across 32 countries, according to Hotelleriesuisse, the Swiss hotel industry association. Plaintiffs are seeking damages for the platform’s use of so-called price parity clauses over a period of several years.
Under those clauses, hotels could not undercut Booking.com’s rates or offer better booking terms on rival platforms or their own websites.
Participation has surged since the claim was lodged with the Amsterdam District Court in late January. At that point, 3,087 hotels had joined, according to the Hotel Claims Alliance, the Dutch foundation coordinating the action.
The foundation estimates that potential damages, including interest, could run to several billion euros. It said the roster of participating hotels is now closed, and an initial court hearing is expected in 2027.
Bookingdisputes the allegations.
Switzerland has banned price parity clauses since 2022, as part of efforts to safeguard competition in the hotel booking market.
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