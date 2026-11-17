MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) launched a national initiative Tuesday to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), boost the competitiveness of Jordanian products and raise their readiness for export markets.

JEDCO launched the initiative through the Jordan Numbering Association (GS1 Jordan), which it owns, in partnership with Migrate company. The initiative, titled "Local Beginning, Global Identity," includes a series of meetings in the governorates.

Ghaleb Hijazi, executive director of JEDCO, stressed the importance of GS1 Jordan's role in linking national products to the global trade system. He noted that 3,847 companies have benefited from its services since its founding in 1997.

Hijazi added that JEDCO is keen to make GS1 Jordan's services available to SMEs in all governorates. This, he said, would strengthen their commercial and technological readiness and their ability to compete.

Mohammad Zawaneh, executive director of GS1 Jordan, said reaching foreign markets requires products to carry an accredited global digital identity.

He explained that the initiative combines JEDCO's efforts in building export capacities with Migrate's expertise in improving administrative and operational readiness. It does so through practical workshops that offer solutions to challenges facing project owners.

Nader Nimah, a Migrate representative, pointed to the importance of helping companies identify and reduce the risks of expansion and prepare for the requirements of new markets. He said the meetings aim to help project owners define clear, practical steps to develop their businesses and expand into new markets.

The event covered the importance of the global GS1 numbering standards and the Global Trade Item Number (GTIN), which allows products to be identified and traded in more than 150 countries. It also addressed the global shift toward two-dimensional barcodes and their role in improving the reliability and transparency of product information and easing access to markets and e-commerce platforms.

The event also featured presentations on the services of the association and Migrate. A panel discussion reviewed success stories of Jordanian companies and gave participants a chance to learn about areas of cooperation and build partnerships.

//Petra// NQ