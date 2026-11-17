MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- Jordanian and German officials highlighted cooperation in political participation, civic education, and environmental protection as the Hanns Seidel Foundation (HSS) marked 30 years of work in Jordan at a ceremony held on Monday.

Speaking at Al Hussein Cultural Center in Ras Al Ain, Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Monem Odat said the foundation's partnerships with national institutions, universities, political parties, and civil society organizations had supported Jordan's political modernization efforts.

Its programs have reached governorates across the country, he said, as some participants became community leaders and trainers, who share their knowledge locally.

Odat said Jordan, under King Abdullah II's leadership, is pursuing political, economic, and administrative modernization to broaden public participation in decision-making and strengthen the rule of law.

Political modernization aims to build "more effective" political parties and parliamentary institutions by encouraging participation, dialogue, pluralism, and active citizenship, he said. Beyond legislation, the process requires public awareness, effective institutions, qualified leaders, and partnerships that develop skills and expertise.

The minister said Jordanian-German relations are "rooted" in trust and mutual respect, noting German institutions' role in exchanging expertise and expanding cooperation. He also called for continued regional dialogue to support development, respect diversity, and strengthen trust, moderation, and tolerance.

Talking ta the ceremony marking the ocassion, German Ambassador Bertram von Moltke said the longstanding presence of German political foundations in Jordan reflected bilateral ties and a shared commitment to cooperation. He cited Hanns Seidel's partnerships with the Ministry of Political and Parliamentary Affairs and the Independent Election Commission as examples of Germany's support for political modernization.

The foundation's focus on civic education, youth participation, and women's empowerment helps citizens engage in political and public life, he said, while encouraging critical thinking and tolerance. He also highlighted its environmental cooperation with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN).

Von Moltke said natural resource scarcity and climate change posed challenges to peace and stability, requiring greater public awareness and participation in environmental protection. Climate change, inclusive economic growth, and resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict also called for sustained dialogue and cooperation, he added.

Susanne Luther, director of the foundation's Institute for International Cooperation, said it would continue supporting partners in Jordan and the region through programs promoting democracy, peace, development, political participation, environmental protection, and local communities.

These activities include initiatives supporting women in leadership, politics, and civil society, such as "Yes, She Can," as well as programs for young people, local leaders, and public administration employees.

The foundation's regional representative for Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria, Mounir Azzaoui, said its work over three decades reflected joint efforts by staff, partners, and Jordanian and German institutions. He called for broader regional cooperation and exchanges of expertise among Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Germany.

RSCN Chairperson Batoul Ajlouni said cooperation with the foundation had supported social and economic development projects for women in the Ajloun Forest Reserve, alongside training and academic programs for conservation professionals.

She said this work had helped establish a comprehensive training framework at the Royal Academy for Nature Conservation in Ajloun. The foundation also supported specialized curricula developed with Germany's Alfred Toepfer Academy for Nature Conservation.

The partnership has delivered climate change and protected-area programs, trained thousands of participants from Jordan and other Arab countries, and provided educational scholarships for RSCN staff and specialists at regional environmental institutions, Ajlouni said.

Cooperation has also covered environmental law enforcement, efforts to address environmental violations and crimes, coordination between local authorities and conservation organizations, and training for personnel of the Royal Department for Environment and Tourism Protection.

//Petra// AO