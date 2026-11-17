MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, Nov. 17 (Petra) -- The Tafileh Agriculture Directorate launched on Tuesday its first specialized field training sessions on hydroponic farming using deep water culture technology, as part of a broader program targeting 120 farmers across the governorate to improve water-use efficiency, boost agricultural productivity and strengthen resilience to climate change.

Tafileh Agriculture Director Bilal Hlul said the directorate is implementing six Farmer Field Schools across the governorate, each accommodating 20 farmers, from November 2026 through April 2027.

The program offers hands-on training and field demonstrations covering hydroponic farming, bag cultivation for strawberry production, beekeeping, integrated livestock management and climate-smart crops, including saffron, turmeric and peanuts. It also includes food and agricultural processing to support small-scale productive enterprises and increase the added value of rural products, alongside practical experiments to assess water-use efficiency and crop productivity.

The initiative is part of the Ministry of Agriculture's Farmer Field School program and falls under the project "Building Climate Resilience in Jordan Through Improved Water Use Efficiency in the Agriculture Sector." The project is funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the ministries of Water and Irrigation, Agriculture and Environment, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Hlul said Farmer Field Schools provide a practical approach to agricultural extension by bringing technical knowledge and hands-on training directly to farms, allowing participants to test modern agricultural technologies, monitor results and improve production efficiency amid climate change and water scarcity.

During the opening session, agricultural engineer Shaima Zannoun introduced participants to the objectives of the field schools, project implementation mechanisms and the training schedule.

The session also included participant introductions, preparation of a work and training plan, an initial assessment, and an overview of the demonstration site and the deep water culture hydroponic system used to cultivate onions.

//Petra// AJ