MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Islamabad: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $500 million loan to support reforms in Pakistan's federal civil pension system.

According to the ADB, the loan aims to reduce the growing financial pressure on the national exchequer caused by pension expenses and make the pension system more sustainable.

The bank said Pakistan's federal pension spending has increased nearly fivefold since fiscal year 2016, exceeding Rs1,000 billion annually.

Also Read: Pakistan Bowlers Dominate as Sri Lanka Collapse for 98 in Rawalpindi

The loan will help improve the pension system, ensure greater administrative transparency and promote digitalisation. It will also support the implementation of the new contributory pension scheme introduced for federal civil servants recruited from July 1, 2024.

ADB Country Director for Pakistan, Emma Fan, said Pakistan had taken important steps to strengthen its federal pension system, adding that the programme would help sustain and advance these reforms.