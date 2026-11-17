MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy regional office of the National Police reported this on its website.

"This morning, a Russian drone struck a police vehicle in Hlukhiv. Two police officers were injured," the statement said.

At around 08:30, a Russian fiber-optic-controlled UAV struck a Renault Duster patrol police response unit vehicle while it was on the move.

Military evacuate last resident from village in Sumy region

According to the National Police, the explosion left two police officers, aged 33 and 23, with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. Both were hospitalized. The vehicle was damaged and rendered unfit for further use.

The police added that an investigative and operational team was working at the site of the Russian strike to establish all the circumstances of the incident and document the consequences of the Russian attack.