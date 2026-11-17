MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani citizens purchased 72 residential properties in Turkiye in October 2026, making them the eighth-largest group of foreign property buyers in the country during the month.

According to official data, home sales to foreign nationals in Turkiye increased by 0.9% year-on-year to 2,259 units in October.

Russian citizens ranked first among foreign buyers, purchasing 477 homes during the month. Iranian nationals came second with 193 properties, followed by Iraqi citizens with 159.

Azerbaijani citizens purchased a total of 944 homes in Turkey in 2025, compared with 866 in 2024.