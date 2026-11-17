EU Releases Record Funding Package to Support Ukraine's Recovery, Reforms
(MENAFN) The European Union on Monday authorized its biggest-ever installment of financial assistance to Ukraine through the bloc's Ukraine Facility, approving almost €8 billion ($8.8 billion) to help finance the country's reconstruction and reform programs.
The Council of the EU announced that the decision came after Kyiv met more than 20 reform benchmarks involving judicial improvements, anti-corruption efforts, measures against money laundering, financial markets, the energy sector and digital development.
Approximately €5 billion ($5.5 billion) of the approved amount will be financed through funds allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026, the council explained.
The financial package is intended to reinforce Ukraine's economic stability, contribute to reconstruction and modernization projects, ensure the continued delivery of public services and help implement further reforms.
Disbursements through the facility are conditional on progress under the Ukraine Plan, which establishes the country's priorities for economic recovery, rebuilding and modernization while setting out reforms designed to support its ambitions of joining the European Union.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the approval, expressing gratitude to the European Commission and European Council for authorizing the financial assistance.
He also acknowledged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's "personal efforts to expedite the preparation of this payment" as Kyiv faces increasing financial pressures ahead of winter and continued intensified Russian attacks.
The Council of the EU announced that the decision came after Kyiv met more than 20 reform benchmarks involving judicial improvements, anti-corruption efforts, measures against money laundering, financial markets, the energy sector and digital development.
Approximately €5 billion ($5.5 billion) of the approved amount will be financed through funds allocated under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2026, the council explained.
The financial package is intended to reinforce Ukraine's economic stability, contribute to reconstruction and modernization projects, ensure the continued delivery of public services and help implement further reforms.
Disbursements through the facility are conditional on progress under the Ukraine Plan, which establishes the country's priorities for economic recovery, rebuilding and modernization while setting out reforms designed to support its ambitions of joining the European Union.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the approval, expressing gratitude to the European Commission and European Council for authorizing the financial assistance.
He also acknowledged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's "personal efforts to expedite the preparation of this payment" as Kyiv faces increasing financial pressures ahead of winter and continued intensified Russian attacks.
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