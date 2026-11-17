MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Shakir Husain

HYDERABAD, Nov 17 (NNN) -- Nine Malaysian universities held a promotion event in Hyderabad to attract students from southern India, a region known for sending many young people abroad to study.

Students and education counsellors learned about Malaysia's key advantages, including good infrastructure, straightforward visa and admission processes, a safe environment, affordable education, and geographical proximity, along with campus life and the various academic courses available.

Malaysia's Consul General in Chennai, Aida Safura Niza Othman, Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) chief executive officer Novie Tajuddin, and Tourism Malaysia's Chennai-based regional director Hishamuddin Mustafa attended the event on Friday.

"We are encouraged by the strong response we received during our promotional campaign in Hyderabad. Malaysian universities are keen to explore ways to increase their international student intake from the city," Aida told Bernama.

"Our universities provide a diverse range of courses at an affordable cost within a welcoming cultural environment. One of our key messages to Indian students is that they do not have to travel far to earn a degree from a globally recognised university," she said.

Malaysia's higher education sector has 20 public universities and 293 licensed private institutions offering courses to international students.

Last year, Indian students made up 3.9 per cent of Malaysia's 159,000 international student population, according to official figures.

The consul general also highlighted Malaysia's Education Tourism (EduTourism) initiative. Launched in 2015, the programme combines educational activities with cultural exchange and travel packages.

In 2024, Malaysia launched the Edu+ programme covering English-language learning, sports, culture and heritage, homestays, nature and adventure, and sustainability.

The Hyderabad event was the second education promotion by Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS), an agency under the Ministry of Higher Education tasked with marketing Malaysia as a student destination. It was organised in the city this year in collaboration with Tourism Malaysia.

The nine institutions participating in the Hyderabad promotion were UCSI University, Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation, University of Southampton Malaysia, Universiti Tenaga Nasional, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS, University of Wollongong Malaysia, City University Malaysia, and University of Kuala Lumpur.

--NNN