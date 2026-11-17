Germany Rejects Russian Proposal for New European Security Framework
(MENAFN) Germany has dismissed Moscow's proposal to negotiate a new European security arrangement, arguing that the continent already has an established framework that all countries must adhere to.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there was no need to create another security structure for Europe.
"Europe already possesses a security architecture," Wadephul said.
"We do not need a new one, we simply need everyone to respect the existing security architecture."
His comments came after Russia called for negotiations to establish a long-term security framework for Europe as part of broader efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.
Following discussions last week with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Russian presidential adviser Yury Ushakov said Moscow wanted European governments to contribute to negotiations over the proposed framework's terms.
Ushakov also indicated that Russia was prepared to launch discussions immediately, coordinating the process "in tandem" with the US.
Addressing Moscow's initiative, Wadephul stressed that European nations remained willing to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the war. However, he maintained that Russian President Vladimir Putin must honor previously established commitments that safeguard existing national borders.
Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Monday ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there was no need to create another security structure for Europe.
"Europe already possesses a security architecture," Wadephul said.
"We do not need a new one, we simply need everyone to respect the existing security architecture."
His comments came after Russia called for negotiations to establish a long-term security framework for Europe as part of broader efforts to bring the conflict in Ukraine to an end.
Following discussions last week with US special envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, Russian presidential adviser Yury Ushakov said Moscow wanted European governments to contribute to negotiations over the proposed framework's terms.
Ushakov also indicated that Russia was prepared to launch discussions immediately, coordinating the process "in tandem" with the US.
Addressing Moscow's initiative, Wadephul stressed that European nations remained willing to engage in diplomatic efforts to end the war. However, he maintained that Russian President Vladimir Putin must honor previously established commitments that safeguard existing national borders.
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