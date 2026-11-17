Poland Activates Air Defenses After Russian Strikes on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Poland put its air defenses on alert Tuesday after Russia struck targets in western Ukraine, the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced.
The command detailed the move in a statement on the US social media platform X. “In response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on targets in western Ukraine using air attack assets, the necessary air defense forces and assets have been activated through the Air Operations Center, Air Component Command,” it said.
It described the step as precautionary. “These measures are preventive and aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions,” the command added.
Officials are tracking developments, and forces under the command’s authority “remain on standby to respond.”
Poland is a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine. It has repeatedly raised the readiness of its air defenses and military aviation during Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly when strikes hit areas near the Polish frontier.
A comparable response came last month, when Poland deployed military aircraft as Russia launched strikes on western Ukraine. According to the Polish Armed Forces, Polish and allied aircraft were dispatched to guard the country’s airspace.
NATO has bolstered its air defense posture along its eastern flank in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine and incidents in which allied airspace was violated. The alliance says its integrated air and missile defense system is built to protect member states from air and missile threats.
The command detailed the move in a statement on the US social media platform X. “In response to the Russian Federation’s strikes on targets in western Ukraine using air attack assets, the necessary air defense forces and assets have been activated through the Air Operations Center, Air Component Command,” it said.
It described the step as precautionary. “These measures are preventive and aimed at securing and protecting Polish airspace, especially in areas adjacent to the threatened regions,” the command added.
Officials are tracking developments, and forces under the command’s authority “remain on standby to respond.”
Poland is a NATO member that shares a border with Ukraine. It has repeatedly raised the readiness of its air defenses and military aviation during Russian attacks on Ukrainian territory, particularly when strikes hit areas near the Polish frontier.
A comparable response came last month, when Poland deployed military aircraft as Russia launched strikes on western Ukraine. According to the Polish Armed Forces, Polish and allied aircraft were dispatched to guard the country’s airspace.
NATO has bolstered its air defense posture along its eastern flank in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine and incidents in which allied airspace was violated. The alliance says its integrated air and missile defense system is built to protect member states from air and missile threats.
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