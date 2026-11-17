Quad Leaders Convene in Manila for First Summit Since 2024
(MENAFN) The four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, widely known as the Quad, are set to hold their first leaders' summit since September 2024 in the Philippine capital, Manila, on Tuesday.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump are expected to participate in the meeting alongside the ongoing summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which brings together 11 member countries.
According to the White House's official agenda, Trump is scheduled to arrive in Manila at 5:30 pm local time (0930GMT). He will then meet the other Quad leaders at Solaire Resort at 6:30 pm (1030GMT) for a multilateral discussion before attending engagements with ASEAN representatives and witnessing the signing of a trade agreement with Thailand.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in October that the four countries would convene during the ASEAN gathering. The meeting had initially been planned for 2025 in India but was postponed because of scheduling difficulties.
The group's most recent leaders' meeting was held in Wilmington, Delaware, in September 2024, under former US President Joe Biden, who welcomed Albanese, Modi and Japan's then-prime minister Fumio Kishida.
The Quad emerged from humanitarian coordination efforts following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami before being formally established in Manila in 2007. Its broader mission focuses on supporting a free, open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
During a meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi in May, the four countries introduced their first joint infrastructure initiative in partnership with Fiji, aimed at supporting the development of port facilities.
Australia is scheduled to assume the group's rotating chairmanship next year.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and US President Donald Trump are expected to participate in the meeting alongside the ongoing summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which brings together 11 member countries.
According to the White House's official agenda, Trump is scheduled to arrive in Manila at 5:30 pm local time (0930GMT). He will then meet the other Quad leaders at Solaire Resort at 6:30 pm (1030GMT) for a multilateral discussion before attending engagements with ASEAN representatives and witnessing the signing of a trade agreement with Thailand.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed in October that the four countries would convene during the ASEAN gathering. The meeting had initially been planned for 2025 in India but was postponed because of scheduling difficulties.
The group's most recent leaders' meeting was held in Wilmington, Delaware, in September 2024, under former US President Joe Biden, who welcomed Albanese, Modi and Japan's then-prime minister Fumio Kishida.
The Quad emerged from humanitarian coordination efforts following the devastating 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami before being formally established in Manila in 2007. Its broader mission focuses on supporting a free, open, inclusive and resilient Indo-Pacific region.
During a meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi in May, the four countries introduced their first joint infrastructure initiative in partnership with Fiji, aimed at supporting the development of port facilities.
Australia is scheduled to assume the group's rotating chairmanship next year.
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