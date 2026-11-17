Insurance Sector Strengthens Global Efforts to Tackle Climate Risks
(MENAFN) The global insurance industry can play a significant role in strengthening climate resilience by using its advanced risk assessment and modeling expertise to help prevent environmental damage and prepare communities for climate-related threats, the insurance lead at the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) said.
Butch Bacani made the remarks during the COP31 conference in Antalya, where he attended the Insurance House event organized by the Turkish Insurance Association.
The gathering, held over several days in partnership with the UNEP Finance Initiative, brought together participants to discuss sustainable insurance practices and international approaches to improving resilience.
Bacani explained that insurers' ability to identify and evaluate physical risks can support wider prevention measures and efforts to reduce exposure to natural hazards well before climate-related disasters occur.
He acknowledged that eliminating every potential threat is unrealistic, emphasizing that insurance providers must instead address the remaining risks by offering protection that is both affordable and accessible. Insurance coverage should also ensure that affected communities receive financial assistance to recover and rebuild following disasters.
He further stressed the importance of cooperation among governments, financial institutions and private-sector investors, saying climate resilience considerations should become part of lending decisions and insurance strategies rather than leaving the insurance sector to handle these challenges independently.
According to Bacani, countries also need clearly defined climate adaptation strategies supported by investment-ready frameworks. He added that international gatherings such as the COP summit provide an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation and coordinate global efforts.
He concluded that agreements reached and financial pledges made during this year's climate conference will help countries implement their climate commitments and advance their environmental action strategies over the coming years.
Butch Bacani made the remarks during the COP31 conference in Antalya, where he attended the Insurance House event organized by the Turkish Insurance Association.
The gathering, held over several days in partnership with the UNEP Finance Initiative, brought together participants to discuss sustainable insurance practices and international approaches to improving resilience.
Bacani explained that insurers' ability to identify and evaluate physical risks can support wider prevention measures and efforts to reduce exposure to natural hazards well before climate-related disasters occur.
He acknowledged that eliminating every potential threat is unrealistic, emphasizing that insurance providers must instead address the remaining risks by offering protection that is both affordable and accessible. Insurance coverage should also ensure that affected communities receive financial assistance to recover and rebuild following disasters.
He further stressed the importance of cooperation among governments, financial institutions and private-sector investors, saying climate resilience considerations should become part of lending decisions and insurance strategies rather than leaving the insurance sector to handle these challenges independently.
According to Bacani, countries also need clearly defined climate adaptation strategies supported by investment-ready frameworks. He added that international gatherings such as the COP summit provide an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation and coordinate global efforts.
He concluded that agreements reached and financial pledges made during this year's climate conference will help countries implement their climate commitments and advance their environmental action strategies over the coming years.
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