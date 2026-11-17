MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Passenger traffic across Central Asia could nearly double to 59 million by 2035, while investment in the region's airport infrastructure is expected to exceed $5 billion, Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport said during the sixth international Central Asia Aviation Summit in Tashkent on Tuesday.

Jamoliddin Nazarov, head of the Air Transport Department at Uzbekistan's Transport Ministry, delivered the opening address, highlighting Central Asia's growing role in global aviation and its potential to become a major air transport and logistics hub between Europe and Asia.

According to figures presented at the summit, airlines in the five Central Asian countries carried 31.7 million passengers in 2025. The figure could reach nearly 59 million by 2035, representing average annual growth of 6.4%. Over the past decade, passenger capacity among regional airlines increased by an average of 7.7% annually.

The region's low-cost airline segment is also expanding, while annual air cargo volumes have exceeded 335,000 tons. More than $5 billion is expected to be invested in airport infrastructure through 2035.

Nazarov outlined the reforms undertaken in Uzbekistan's civil aviation sector since 2018–2019. These included establishing the Transport Ministry, separating airline, airport and air navigation functions among independent operators, and creating an independent regulatory system.

Market liberalization and expanded opportunities for private-sector participation have facilitated the entry of new airlines. The ministry has provided organizational and practical support to companies entering the market and expanding their operations.

Uzbekistan now has more than 10 domestic airlines, and its aircraft fleet exceeds 110 planes, growing by an average of 15 aircraft annually. In 2025, Uzbek airlines carried more than 11 million passengers, according to figures presented at the summit.

Nazarov also emphasized the strategic importance of Central Asia's geographic position for international transit corridors, particularly the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, which connects China and Southeast Asia with Europe.

Uzbekistan's priorities include expanding air transport links along the Trans-Caspian route, developing Navoi International Airport into an international cargo hub, and strengthening integration between air, rail and road transport.

The growing volume of e-commerce shipments is creating further opportunities for multimodal logistics. In this context, Navoi Airport is being developed as an important aviation and cargo transit hub.

Nazarov also highlighted Tashkent's geographic advantage for flights between Southeast Asia and Europe. According to figures presented at the summit, routes through some competing hubs require flight distances to increase by more than 6%, while the additional distance on routes through Tashkent is less than 1%.

"Our main task is to turn this natural geographic advantage into sustainable transit flows and new economic opportunities. In this regard, we invite all airlines, leasing companies and investors to actively participate in this process," Nazarov said.

He added that Uzbekistan remains open to international cooperation, focusing on launching new air routes, maintaining a stable and predictable policy on commercial aviation rights, developing aviation market infrastructure and training qualified industry personnel.

The broader objective is to make Uzbekistan's and Central Asia's airspace more open, safe and economically attractive while strengthening international transport and logistics links through more effective use of the region's aviation potential.