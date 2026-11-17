MENAFN - Trend News Agency)US financial group Citi will donate $6.75 million to nonprofit organizations supporting education as part of its 2026 e for education campaign.

According to the company's announcement, this year's contribution brings the total amount donated through the initiative to more than $93 million since its launch in 2013.

The annual eight-week campaign, held from September through October, involves Citi's Markets business donating a percentage of proceeds from clients' electronic trading across its key markets franchises to support education initiatives worldwide.

The funds are directed to nonprofit organizations working to combat childhood illiteracy and improve access to quality education in underserved communities.

Since its launch, the campaign has supported more than three million young people, helped over 25,000 schools and reached communities in more than 85 countries.

Citi Head of FX Flavio Figueiredo said the initiative reflected the company's commitment to expanding access to quality education and creating better opportunities for future generations.

The 2026 campaign involves 13 nonprofit partners, including the Malala Fund, Room to Read, Teach For All, Pencils of Promise and the Asian University for Women.

These organizations work in several areas, including improving literacy, expanding educational opportunities for girls and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds, supporting schools, and providing access to educational and mental health services.