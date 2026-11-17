Azerbaijan Ratifies Treaty On Eternal Friendship With Uzbekistan
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. Azerbaijan has ratified the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan, signed in Tashkent on August 23, 2026.
President Ilham Aliyev signed the law approving the agreement, the full text of which has been published on the Azerbaijani president's official website.
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