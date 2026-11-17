MENAFN - Trend News Agency)China and Azerbaijan have discussed ways to further deepen bilateral cooperation and advance their comprehensive strategic partnership.

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin met with Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, on November 17, 2026.

Liu said that, under the strategic guidance of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, bilateral relations had reached an unprecedented level, with the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He added that China was ready to work with Azerbaijan, guided by the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, to deepen cooperation across various fields and achieve further progress in bilateral relations.

For his part, Amirbayov congratulated China on the successful convening of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to its relations with China, adheres to the one-China principle, and supports the four global initiatives put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Amirbayov also expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and further advance bilateral relations.