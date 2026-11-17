Nvidia Flags Legal Risk as US Targets China AI Chip Access
(MENAFN) Nvidia has cautioned customers that proposed US legislation aimed at Chinese firms’ remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips could expose both buyers and the chipmaker to legal action, CNBC reported Tuesday.
The company has contacted chip buyers in recent months about the proposed Remote Access Security Act, pointing to potential legal risks tied to Chinese companies’ use of computing capacity hosted overseas, CNBC said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the communications.
Nvidia also told customers it would refuse to sell chips to buyers that rent out more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, according to CNBC.
The Financial Times separately reported earlier this month that Nvidia had verbally instructed data center customers to reserve at least 51% of their services for non-Chinese clients under future contracts.
The reported warnings come as Washington moves to tighten controls on overseas access to advanced US computing technology. On Monday, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security announced an interim final rule designed to stop existing restrictions from being sidestepped through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries.
The agency said the measure, developed at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, would bring protections governing remote access more closely into line with controls on physical shipments of sensitive technology.
That regulatory action is separate from the proposed Remote Access Security Act, which cleared the House of Representatives in January but has yet to pass the Senate, CNBC reported.
Current US export restrictions limit shipments of advanced AI chips to China. Overseas cloud services, however, can give companies access to computing capacity without importing the hardware.
The company has contacted chip buyers in recent months about the proposed Remote Access Security Act, pointing to potential legal risks tied to Chinese companies’ use of computing capacity hosted overseas, CNBC said, citing two people with direct knowledge of the communications.
Nvidia also told customers it would refuse to sell chips to buyers that rent out more than 50% of their graphics processing units (GPUs) to Chinese companies, according to CNBC.
The Financial Times separately reported earlier this month that Nvidia had verbally instructed data center customers to reserve at least 51% of their services for non-Chinese clients under future contracts.
The reported warnings come as Washington moves to tighten controls on overseas access to advanced US computing technology. On Monday, the Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security announced an interim final rule designed to stop existing restrictions from being sidestepped through remote computing arrangements involving data centers in third countries.
The agency said the measure, developed at the direction of the Treasury Department and the National Security Council, would bring protections governing remote access more closely into line with controls on physical shipments of sensitive technology.
That regulatory action is separate from the proposed Remote Access Security Act, which cleared the House of Representatives in January but has yet to pass the Senate, CNBC reported.
Current US export restrictions limit shipments of advanced AI chips to China. Overseas cloud services, however, can give companies access to computing capacity without importing the hardware.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment